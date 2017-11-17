Watch: Mysterious 'fireball' spotted in the skies of Germany

New Delhi: People in Germany were left perplexed recently when they spotted a mysterious fireball speeding through the sky.

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified flying object was seen as far away as Italy and Switzerland.

The fire department of the town of Hoechen shared a video of the fireball on Twitter, terming it a meteorite.

It shows a glowing ball streaking through the sky, changing colours from a dim white to a brighter green and then blue.

According to the International Meteor Organization, this is the most reported fireball event from Europe with over 1,150 reported sightings.

