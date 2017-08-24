close
We bet you wouldn't have seen a star so closely before – Watch this video

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 13:37
We bet you wouldn&#039;t have seen a star so closely before – Watch this video
Image courtesy: Screengrab from Youtube video

New Delhi: Astronomers have managed to capture the most detailed image ever of the surface and atmosphere of any star other than the Sun.

They have also made the first two-dimensional map of the velocities of material in the atmosphere of a star beyond the Sun, revealing unexpected turbulence in the red supergiant star Antares's huge extended atmosphere.

To the unaided eye the famous, bright star Antares shines with a strong red tint in the heart of the constellation of Scorpius (The Scorpion).

It is a huge and comparatively cool red supergiant star in the late stages of its life, on the way to becoming a supernova.

A team of astronomers, led by Keiichi Ohnaka, of the Universidad Catolica del Norte in Chile, has now used European Southern Observatory (ESO)'s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) in Chile to map Antares's surface and to measure the motions of the surface material.

This is the best image of the surface and atmosphere of any star other than the Sun, researchers said.

"How stars like Antares lose mass so quickly in the final phase of their evolution has been a problem for over half a century," said Keiichi Ohnaka, the lead author of the research paper published in the journal Nature.

"The VLTI is the only facility that can directly measure the gas motions in the extended atmosphere of Antares - a crucial step towards clarifying this problem," said Ohnaka.

Using the new results the team has created the first two-dimensional velocity map of the atmosphere of a star other than the Sun.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch video:

