WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan

New Delhi: With what could be called the turning point in the 2nd ODI between India and England at Cuttack, Jasprit Bumrah dimissed English skipper Eoin Morgan with a run-out in the 49th over of the match as the hosts sealed a 15-run victory.

Morgan, batting on 102, was England's best player on the day and almost single-handedly brought his side close to chasing down India's huge total of 381 runs with a stupendous display with the bat.

With just 9 balls to go in England innings, Morgan was at non-striker's end when Bumrah bowled a off-side yorker to Liam Plunkett. The nature of the ball was such that Plunkett could only hit it back to Bumrah - who saw Morgan, desperate for a single, stranded in the middle of the pitch after a quick sprint. Sensing the opportunity of another wicket, Bumrah picked the ball and hit the stumps with a direct throw.

READ: Records and MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh broke with an emphatic performance in Cuttack

Seeing Bumrah pull off a run-out in a rather hilarious manner, Dhoni burst into laughter as he told the bowler that he could have easily gone on to remove the bails, instead of going for a direct hit, which could have missed the stumps.

Dhoni was standing behind the stumps with one glove off, prepared to shoot at stumps in case the batsmen missed the ball and tried to steal a quick single.