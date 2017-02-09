AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu Governor to reach Chennai on Thursday; both Sasikala, Panneerselvam claim majority support

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is set to reach here on Thursday amid a bitter war between AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Maharashtra Governor Rao, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, would be in Chennai on Thursday afternoon, official sources in Mumbai said.

Amid criticism from Sasikala's backers that Rao was seemingly avoiding coming to Chennai, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said Rao was studying the situation in the state.

Naidu denied speculation that the Modi government had a role to play in the political crisis in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Sasikala on Wednesday mustered an overwhelming majority of party MLAs against Panneerselvam, who claimed he has their backing.

After Panneerselvam's midnight rebellion, Sasikala called a meeting of party MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters in a show of strength this morning and later herded them in buses to undisclosed destination in a bid to keep the flock together.

There were unconfirmed reports that AIADMK would even parade the MLAs before the President if the Governor delays the swearing-in of Sasikala.

In an act of defiance, Panneerselvam said an inquiry commission under a sitting Supreme Court judge will be set up to probe the "doubts" surrounding the health condition and demise of Jayalalithaa.

"The Ministers and MLAs who area now with the other side will soon realise the reality and the current extraordinary situation will change," he said, an apparent reference to the ministers rallying behind Sasikala.

Addressing the legislators, Sasikala, who had sacked Panneerselvam from the post of treasurer last night, launched a no-holds-barred attack on him, saying he had betrayed the party and "fully merged" with DMK which Jayalalithaa had fought all her life.

She claimed she had got wind of his moves a few days ago itself and asserted that the party remains united and will not be cowed down by such threats.

Accusing arch rival DMK of trying to destabilise the party, Sasikala said "betrayal" will never win in the AIADMK and that no one will be able to divide the party, as per PTI.

The MLAs backing Sasikala were ferried to secret locations, party sources said, amid speculation that they may fly to New Delhi to be paraded before President Pranab Mukherjee.

AIADMK leaders preferring anonymity told IANS that the mood among party cadres and the public was against Sasikala and that legislators and others may switch loyalties towards Panneerselvam over time.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswamy said party activists would unleash a movement to retrieve the AIADMK headquarters, Jaya TV as well as the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa from the "occupiers".

(With Agency inputs)