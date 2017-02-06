No poisoning, conspiracy in Jayalalithaa's death: UK-based doctor

Chennai: Two months after the death of J Jayalalithaa, the doctors who attended to the All India Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK) leader, Monday, made an attempt to dispel rumours surrounding Amma's condition and treatment.

Addressing a press conference facilitated by the Tamil Nadu government, Dr Richard Beale from the London Bridge Hospital, who had been regularly consulted by doctors in Chennai when Jayalalithaa was admitted here, said the former CM was suffering from an infection.

The British doctor said Jayalalithaa was conscious when she was being brought at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 22 last year in an ambulance from her home.

The late Chief Minister was on and off the ventilator and often also interacted after being admitted for fever and dehydration, Dr Beale told reporters here.

Beale was flanked by P Balaji of Madras Medical College and K Babu of Apollo Hospitals, who had signed in election forms on which her thumb impression was taken. This was for nominating AIADMK candidates for elections to two seats and bypoll to one segment last year.

Beale clarified that it was possible for sepsis, the body's response to infection, to spread fast and damage other organs though Jayalalithaa showed signs of recovery during her 75-day stay at the Apollo Hospitals.

On the day she was admitted "she became short of breath at home and very short of breath when the ambulance brought her to the hospital...There was an infection resulting in damage to organs and contributing to shortness of breath".

He said at that time "it was not clear" what the source of infection was "but subsequent tests showed there was indeed infection in her blood".

"So bacteria were going from the blood and that was where the infection was identified and resulted in her general poor condition," he said.

It was known that Jayalalithaa was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.

Beale said the process of treatment was "perfectly straightforward" amid allegations that Jayalalithaa was not given proper treatment, which was couched in unusual secrecy.

"The process of the case that was followed was perfectly straightforward. There was no conspiracy. Nothing strange happened. There is no question of it being a case of poisoning. I don't know where this all came from but if anyone with the understanding with detailed care that goes on in Intensive Care Unit then anyone will realise how silly it is."

"It was clear what the disease process was. There is nothing mysterious about it."

No organ transplant or amputation was performed, clarified the doctors.

He also added that Jaya was treated with non-invasive inhalation.

According to Babu K Abraham, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals where she died, Jayalalithaa suffered cardiac arrest at around 5 pm on December 5.

"She had a cardiac arrest. CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was started immediately. The on-call cardiologist in the hospital came down within a few minutes. The CPR (process) went for 20 minutes but there was no heart rhythm," said a doctor, who was in the panel of doctors that addressed a specially convened press conference.

He said that for 24 hours, Jayalalithaa was put on another machine to see if her heart restarts, but there was no "own heart beat".

The doctor said it was decided to discontinue the process after about 24 hours and the decision was taken after consultation with all doctors, including the AIIMS team, who had arrived.

Answering a query, Beale said he had met Jayalalithaa`s aide VK Sasikala during the treatment and she was closely engaged in care "in a supportive manner".

The press conference, which was called to dispel rumours on the late chief minister's death, comes a day after VK Sasikala, shadow of Jayalalithaa for nearly three decades, was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party by its MLAs and set to become chief minister succeeding O Panneerselvam who tendered his resignation from the post citing 'personal reasons'.

Beale said the issue of taking Jayalalithaa to London for treatment was also discussed but was not taken forward as she was not in favour of it and necessary medical facilities were available here.

He said the idea of exhuming Jayalalithaa`s body for post-mortem was ridiculous.

"Everything that could have been done was done," Beale told media persons.

Queried about Jayalalithaa`s last moments, Abraham said the late Chief Minister had told a doctor that she was feeling breathless.

Abraham said Jayalalithaa was on the road to recovery at one stage. She was able to take a few steps and had resumed talking.

He added that Jayalalithaa was in the hospital for 75 days and for 25 days she was under sedation.

He said state government officials, as well as Sasikala, were briefed about Jayalalithaa`s health daily.

Questioned whether Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao met Jayalalithaa in the hospital, Balaji said the Governor met her during his second visit.

"Jayalalithaa showed him a thumbs up sign," Balaji said.

Meanwhile, Dr Balalji said Jayalalithaa's treatment cost between Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 crore. The bill was handed over to family, they will make the payment, the doctor added.

According to the doctors, normal embalming process was followed after Jayalalithaa`s death.

Jayalalithaa was declared dead at Apollo Hospitals on December 6. She was admitted to the hospital on September 22 with fever and dehydration.

In an official statement after the demise of Jayalalithaa, doctors said she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

(With Agency inputs)