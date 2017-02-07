Nobody can stop 'Chinamma' Sasikala from becoming Tamil Nadu CM: AIADMK

Chennai: Hours after senior party leader PH Pandian alleged foul play in J Jayalalithaa's death, the AIADMK on Tuesday came out strongly against his claims and insisted that Sasikala will become chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference, party leader and MLA Panruti Ramachandran said, “The legislators have decided unanimously to elect Sasikala as the leader. We have conveyed the decision to the Governor."

“Just because Governor has not intimated, that doesn't mean there is a delay. It is the question of convenience between the Governor and the AIADMK,” he said.

“We've presented our status to the Governor. It is for him to indicate the time at his convenience, we can't force him,” Ramachandran said.

He also pointed out that the AIADMK has remained united and the cadre peaceful after the death of Jayalalithaa.

Party leader KA Sengottaiyan was more forthright on the way forward for the party. “Nobody can stop Chinamma from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The AIADMK leaders also alleged that some people are trying to create confusion, they are taking advantage of current circumstances.

On the allegations made by Pandian, they opined that he should have brought the issue before the general council of the party and not before the press.

“Why bring this up now? what he is saying is contrary to the truth. We are rejecting the charge made by Pandian,” they said.

The AIADMK also questioned Pandian's loyalty to the party.

“Five members of his family have been giving positions at different times but now he is joining hands with enemies of the party,” Sengottaiyan said.

“We are united in taking the aims and ideals of Amma forward,” Ramachandran said.