Jayalalithaa died after being pushed at residence, Sasikala did not even grieve: AIADMK leader

Chennai: A day after London-based doctor Richard Beale, who treated J Jayalalithaa until she died in December, ruled out any "conspiracy" behind her death, a senior leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday said that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister died after being pushed at her Poes Garden residence.

Ahead of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala's swearing-in as Chief Minister, PH Pandian told a press conference that Jayalalithaa was taken to a hospital to avoid suspicion.

Pandian said that Jayalalithaa collapsed at her residence after she was pushed by someone while having an argument.

Sasikala did not even grieve for Jayalalithaa, further alleged Pandian.

The AIADMK leader demanded a probe against people who were present on the night of September 22 at Poes Garden.

Talking to media, Pandian said it is because of the blessings of late Tamil Nadu chief ministers - Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran - that Sasikala Natarajan's swearing-in ceremony didn't take place.

Strongly opposing Sasikala's elevation, PH Pandian said the former aide of Jayalalithaa doesn't have the quality to be the AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Another AIADMK leader, Manoj Pandian, told the press conference that Jayalalithaa told him once that she didn't want Sasikala to be Tamil Nadu CM.

The Supreme Court was moved on Monday seeking to restrain Sasikala from being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the grounds that she along with late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa were accused in a disproportionate assets case.

Also yesterday, London-based doctor Richard Beale, while addressing the media here, said: "There was no conspiracy. She (Jayalalithaa) had severe infection. She had supportive care."

Beale said Jayalalithaa, who headed the AIADMK, was diagnosed with sepsis bacteria in blood. He said people with sepsis become unwell in hours or days.

