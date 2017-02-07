Online petition against Sasikala’s elevation gathers steam, receives over 1.20 lakh signatures
Chennai: Even as AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala gears up to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, an online petition opposing her imminent elevation, is gathering mass support.
The petition posted on the website change.org has received over 1.20 lakh signatures.
The petition has been titled as “Dissolve TN govt and Stop Sasikala from becoming Tamilnadu CM !!” The online campaign further asks O Panneerselvam to continue as Tamil Nadu CM.
The massive response is sure to give jitters to Sasikala and her supporters.
Meanwhile, senior leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) PH Pandian today dropped a bombshell claiming that former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died after being pushed at her Poes Garden residence.
Pandian said that Jayalalithaa collapsed at her residence after she was pushed by someone while having an argument.
Panneerselvam tendered his resignation on Sunday to enable Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader of AIADMK, to become the third woman CM of the southern state.
Also Read - Jayalalithaa died after being pushed at residence, Sasikala did not even grieve: AIADMK leader
In ore trouble for Sasikala, a PIL was on Monday moved in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the AIADMK leader from being sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister on the ground that the apex court was likely to pronounce within a week the judgement in a corruption case in which she and late CM J Jayalalithaa were accused.
