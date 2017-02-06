Plea filed in Supreme Court against Sasikala taking over as Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: In what can shatter the dreams of AIADMK supremo VK Sasikala, a plea was on Monday filed in the Supreme Court, stating that she shouldn't be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The PIL was filed by Chennai resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, hours after the apex court indicated it could deliver its judgement on the appeals challenging the acquittal of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.

The plea was filed a day after Sasikala, shadow of J Jayalalithaa for nearly three decades, was elected as legislature party leader by AIADMK MLAs.

The legislators unanimously chose Sasikala, who is not a member of the Assembly, for the top post.

The 62-year-old lost no time in saying that outgoing Chief Minister O Panneerselvam himself wanted her to head the government.

When Jayalalithaa was at the helm, Sasikala was considered to yield a huge clout behind the scenes. After taking charge of the party, she had pledged to take forward the legacy of the former CM.

Ever since Jayalalithaa's death, there had been a clamour that Sasikala should follow the earlier practice of both the party general secretary and the CM's post being vested with the same person.

When she addressed the party legislators yesterday, Sasikala was clad in the signature green sari and blouse emulating the late Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Opposition party DMK expressed shock that AIADMK had chosen an administratively inexperienced Sasikala as the CM of Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan agreed that electing Sasikala was the AIADMK MLAs' right but wondered what the urgency was.

DMK working president Stalin today alleged that there were mysteries surrounding Jayalalithaa's treatment and the election of Sasikala as the legislature party leader of AIADMK and said these would "soon come before the people".

'Jayalaltihaa's death unexpected, no conspiracy'

In a related incident, London-based doctor Richard Beale, who treated Jayalalithaa until she died in December, today ruled out any "conspiracy" behind her death.

Addressing the media, Beale said, "There was no conspiracy. She (Jayalalithaa) had severe infection. She had supportive care."

Ahead of Sasikala being sworn in as CM, the Tamil Nadu government had organised the media meet involving Beale and doctors from Apollo Hospitals to clear the air surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa.

SC to give verdict in one week in Jaya DA case

In a verdict that can have implications for Sasikala, the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce next week its verdict on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the acquittal of late Jayalalithaa, her close aide Sasikala and others in a disproportionate assets case, by the state High Court.

The bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said 'Wait till next week' - as senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for Karnataka said that the main accused has already passed away and another accused Sasikala is expected to become Chief Minister soon.