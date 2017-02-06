Tamil Nadu: Sasikala's husband M Natarajan hospitalised for breathing trouble
Chennai: Ruling AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan was on Sunday hospitalised at a Chennai hospital after he complained of breathing problem, a party source said
Natarajan was admitted to a corporate hospital after he complained of breathing trouble, party sources told media.
However, they refused to divulge any further information.
Natarajan's health complications come on a day of significant developments as Sasikala was elevated one big step closer to becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, thus replacing O Paneerselvam from the post.
The 62-year-old general secretary, who was a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was named AIADMK party legislature leader after the crucial party meet that took place in Chennai's Poes Garden on Sunday afternoon.
Soon after the meet, O Panneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, tendered his resignation from the post, citing 'personal reasons'.
Speculations are rife that Sasikala will take the oath on anywhere between February 6 and 9, thus becoming the third female Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened