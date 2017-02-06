Tamil Nadu: Sasikala's husband M Natarajan hospitalised for breathing trouble

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan was on Sunday hospitalised at a Chennai hospital after he complained of breathing problem, a party source said

Natarajan was admitted to a corporate hospital after he complained of breathing trouble, party sources told media.

However, they refused to divulge any further information.

Natarajan's health complications come on a day of significant developments as Sasikala was elevated one big step closer to becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, thus replacing O Paneerselvam from the post.

The 62-year-old general secretary, who was a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was named AIADMK party legislature leader after the crucial party meet that took place in Chennai's Poes Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Soon after the meet, O Panneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, tendered his resignation from the post, citing 'personal reasons'.

Speculations are rife that Sasikala will take the oath on anywhere between February 6 and 9, thus becoming the third female Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.