Supreme Court likely to pronounce judgement in DA case involving late Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, others tomorrow

Delhi: In what will decide the political future of AIADMK general secretary, the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgement on Tuesday in DA case involving late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others.

Sasikala, who was chosen AIADMK legislature party leader on February five, will be rendered ineligible for contesting an Assembly election in the event of conviction, thereby stifling her ambition of becoming the CM.

An acquittal, on the other hand, will put her on a more solid footing to face the floor test.

If she is convicted in the case in which Jayalalithaa is the main accused, Sasikala will have to hand pick another AIADMK leader for the top job.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised Governor C Vidyasar Rao to convene Tamil Nadu Assembly within in a week for a floor test to decide the fate of AIADMK rivals O Panneerselvam and Sasikala, a long-time friend of former Tamil Nadu CM the late J Jayalalithaa.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi today tendered his opinion to the Governor to convene a special Session of the Assembly for a composite test to determine who between the two warring leaders enjoys majority.

In his opinion, sources said, Rohatgi has stated that "he (Governor) should call a special session within a week's time and have a composite floor test as was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Jagdambika Pal case", as per PTI.

The AG has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgement in the Jagdambika Pal case in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the Assembly to determine who between the two claimants - Pal and Kalyan Singh - commanded the majority support for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Sasikala, who had staked claim to form the government on February 9, met over 100 AIADMK MLAs lodged at a resort on Chennai's outskirts today for the third time in as many days.

Amid the continuing tug-of-war between the two factions, she said she got Pannerselvam removed as CM as he had "hobnobbed" with rival DMK and not declined support when offered by a leader.

Panneerselvam had last Tuesday alleged he was coerced into resigning as CM by Sasikala and her supporters.

He had added that he was ready to reconsider the decision if people of the state and party workers so desired.

(With PTI inputs)