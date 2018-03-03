Tripura Assembly elections 2018: Here's the full list of winning candidates

AGARTALA: Tripura is all geared up for the counting of votes cast in 59 of its 60 constituencies. The counting for Tripura Assembly elections will begin shortly on Saturday morning. Initial trends will start emerging within the first hour of counting.

The state went to polls on February 18. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma died six days ago. The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12. There are a total of 307 candidates are in the fray.

A clear picture of winning parties and candidates are expected post noon. The chief contest in the state is between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP entered a pre-poll alliance with tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), while the Congress is contesting the polls alone.

The Left Front – Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) – has been in power in the state for the last 25 years, with incumbent CPI(M) leader and incumbent Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm for the past 19 years.

Constituency Leading/Winners Party 1 Simna Result awaited Result awaited 2 Mohanpur Result awaited Result awaited 3 Bamutia Haricharan Sarkar CPM 4 Barjala Dilip Kumar Das BJP 5 Khayerpur Result awaited Result awaited 6 Agartala Sudip Roy Barman BJP 7 Ramnagar Result awaited Result awaited 8 Town Bordowali Result awaited Result awaited 9 Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy INC 10 Majlishpur Result awaited Result awaited 11 Mandaibazar Result awaited Result awaited 12 Takarjala Result awaited Result awaited 13 Pratapgarh Result awaited Result awaited 14 Badharghat Ratan Chandra Das INC 15 Kamalasagar Result awaited Result awaited 16 Bishalgarh Bhanulal Saha CPM 17 Golaghati Result awaited Result awaited 18 Suryamaninagar Result awaited Result awaited 19 Charilam - - 20 Boxanagar Result awaited Result awaited 21 Nalchar Result awaited Result awaited 22 Sonamura Result awaited Result awaited 23 Dhanpur Result awaited Result awaited 24 Ramchandraghat Result awaited Result awaited 25 Khowai Result awaited Result awaited 26 Asharambari Result awaited Result awaited 27 Kalyanpur Pramodenagar Result awaited Result awaited 28 Teliamura Result awaited Result awaited 29 Krishnapur Result awaited Result awaited 30 Bagma Result awaited Result awaited 31 Radhakishorepur Result awaited Result awaited 32 Matarbari Result awaited Result awaited 33 Kakraban Salgarh Result awaited Result awaited 34 Rajnagar Result awaited Result awaited 35 Belonia Result awaited Result awaited 36 Santirbazar Result awaited Result awaited 37 Hrishyamukh Result awaited Result awaited 38 Jolaibari Result awaited Result awaited 39 Manu Result awaited Result awaited 40 Sabroom Result awaited Result awaited 41 Ampinagar Result awaited Result awaited 42 Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP 43 Karbook Result awaited Result awaited 44 Raima Valley Result awaited Result awaited 45 Kamalpur Result awaited Result awaited 46 Surma Result awaited Result awaited 47 Ambassa Bharat Reang CPM 48 Karmachhara Result awaited Result awaited 49 Chawmanu Result awaited Result awaited 50 Pabiachhara Result awaited Result awaited 51 Fatikroy Result awaited Result awaited 52 Chandipur Result awaited Result awaited 53 Kailashahar Result awaited Result awaited 54 Kadamtala Kurti Result awaited Result awaited 55 Bagbassa Result awaited Result awaited 56 Dharmanagar Result awaited Result awaited 57 Jubarajnagar Result awaited Result awaited 58 Panisagar Result awaited Result awaited 59 Pencharthal Result awaited Result awaited 60 Kanchanpur Result awaited Result awaited

The polling percentage in Tripura was recorded to be 89.96 per cent for the 59 constituencies in the state. The highest turnout was recorded for the Khowai district, which saw 92.19 per cent turnout. The last Assembly elections in 2013 in the state set the national record for having the highest turnout with 93 per cent of the total turnout.