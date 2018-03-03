Tripura Assembly elections 2018: Here's the full list of winning candidates
The polling percentage in Tripura was recorded to be 89.96 per cent for the 59 constituencies in the state.
AGARTALA: Tripura is all geared up for the counting of votes cast in 59 of its 60 constituencies. The counting for Tripura Assembly elections will begin shortly on Saturday morning. Initial trends will start emerging within the first hour of counting.
The state went to polls on February 18. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma died six days ago. The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12. There are a total of 307 candidates are in the fray.
A clear picture of winning parties and candidates are expected post noon. The chief contest in the state is between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP entered a pre-poll alliance with tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), while the Congress is contesting the polls alone.
The Left Front – Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) – has been in power in the state for the last 25 years, with incumbent CPI(M) leader and incumbent Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm for the past 19 years.
|Constituency
|Leading/Winners
|Party
|1 Simna
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|2 Mohanpur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|3 Bamutia
|Haricharan Sarkar
|CPM
|4 Barjala
|Dilip Kumar Das
|BJP
|5 Khayerpur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|6 Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman
|BJP
|7 Ramnagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|8 Town Bordowali
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|9 Banamalipur
|Gopal Chandra Roy
|INC
|10 Majlishpur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|11 Mandaibazar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|12 Takarjala
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|13 Pratapgarh
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|14 Badharghat
|Ratan Chandra Das
|INC
|15 Kamalasagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|16 Bishalgarh
|Bhanulal Saha
|CPM
|17 Golaghati
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|18 Suryamaninagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|19 Charilam
|-
|-
|20 Boxanagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|21 Nalchar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|22 Sonamura
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|23 Dhanpur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|24 Ramchandraghat
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|25 Khowai
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|26 Asharambari
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|27 Kalyanpur Pramodenagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|28 Teliamura
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|29 Krishnapur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|30 Bagma
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|31 Radhakishorepur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|32 Matarbari
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|33 Kakraban Salgarh
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|34 Rajnagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|35 Belonia
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|36 Santirbazar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|37 Hrishyamukh
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|38 Jolaibari
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|39 Manu
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|40 Sabroom
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|41 Ampinagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|42 Amarpur
|Ranjit Das
|BJP
|43 Karbook
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|44 Raima Valley
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|45 Kamalpur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|46 Surma
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|47 Ambassa
|Bharat Reang
|CPM
|48 Karmachhara
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|49 Chawmanu
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|50 Pabiachhara
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|51 Fatikroy
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|52 Chandipur
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|53 Kailashahar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|54 Kadamtala Kurti
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|55 Bagbassa
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|56 Dharmanagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|57 Jubarajnagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|58 Panisagar
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|59 Pencharthal
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|60 Kanchanpur
|
Result awaited
|
Result awaited
