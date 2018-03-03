हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura Assembly elections 2018: Here's the full list of winning candidates

The polling percentage in Tripura was recorded to be 89.96 per cent for the 59 constituencies in the state.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 08:59 AM IST
AGARTALA: Tripura is all geared up for the counting of votes cast in 59 of its 60 constituencies. The counting for Tripura Assembly elections will begin shortly on Saturday morning. Initial trends will start emerging within the first hour of counting.

The state went to polls on February 18. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma died six days ago. The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12. There are a total of 307 candidates are in the fray. 

A clear picture of winning parties and candidates are expected post noon. The chief contest in the state is between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP entered a pre-poll alliance with tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), while the Congress is contesting the polls alone. 

The Left Front – Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) – has been in power in the state for the last 25 years, with incumbent CPI(M) leader and incumbent Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm for the past 19 years.

Constituency Leading/Winners Party
1 Simna Result awaited Result awaited
2 Mohanpur Result awaited Result awaited
3 Bamutia Haricharan Sarkar CPM
4 Barjala Dilip Kumar Das BJP
5 Khayerpur Result awaited Result awaited
6 Agartala Sudip Roy Barman BJP
7 Ramnagar Result awaited Result awaited
8 Town Bordowali Result awaited Result awaited
9 Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy INC
10 Majlishpur Result awaited Result awaited
11 Mandaibazar Result awaited Result awaited
12 Takarjala Result awaited Result awaited
13 Pratapgarh Result awaited Result awaited
14 Badharghat Ratan Chandra Das INC
15 Kamalasagar Result awaited Result awaited
16 Bishalgarh Bhanulal Saha CPM
17 Golaghati Result awaited Result awaited
18 Suryamaninagar Result awaited Result awaited
19 Charilam - -
20 Boxanagar Result awaited Result awaited
21 Nalchar Result awaited Result awaited
22 Sonamura Result awaited Result awaited
23 Dhanpur Result awaited Result awaited
24 Ramchandraghat Result awaited Result awaited
25 Khowai Result awaited Result awaited
26 Asharambari Result awaited Result awaited
27 Kalyanpur Pramodenagar Result awaited Result awaited
28 Teliamura Result awaited Result awaited
29 Krishnapur Result awaited Result awaited
30 Bagma Result awaited Result awaited
31 Radhakishorepur Result awaited Result awaited
32 Matarbari Result awaited Result awaited
33 Kakraban Salgarh Result awaited Result awaited
34 Rajnagar Result awaited Result awaited
35 Belonia Result awaited Result awaited
36 Santirbazar Result awaited Result awaited
37 Hrishyamukh Result awaited Result awaited
38 Jolaibari Result awaited Result awaited
39 Manu Result awaited Result awaited
40 Sabroom Result awaited Result awaited
41 Ampinagar Result awaited Result awaited
42 Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP
43 Karbook Result awaited Result awaited
44 Raima Valley Result awaited Result awaited
45 Kamalpur Result awaited Result awaited
46 Surma Result awaited Result awaited
47 Ambassa Bharat Reang CPM
48 Karmachhara Result awaited Result awaited
49 Chawmanu Result awaited Result awaited
50 Pabiachhara Result awaited Result awaited
51 Fatikroy Result awaited Result awaited
52 Chandipur Result awaited Result awaited
53 Kailashahar Result awaited Result awaited
54 Kadamtala Kurti Result awaited Result awaited
55 Bagbassa Result awaited Result awaited
56 Dharmanagar Result awaited Result awaited
57 Jubarajnagar Result awaited Result awaited
58 Panisagar Result awaited Result awaited
59 Pencharthal Result awaited Result awaited
60 Kanchanpur

Result awaited

Result awaited

The polling percentage in Tripura was recorded to be 89.96 per cent for the 59 constituencies in the state. The highest turnout was recorded for the Khowai district, which saw 92.19 per cent turnout. The last Assembly elections in 2013 in the state set the national record for having the highest turnout with 93 per cent of the total turnout.

