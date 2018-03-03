Tripura Assembly election results 2018: BJP races ahead, CPM close behind

3 March 2018, 08:47 AM
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border. Furthermore, the state police, paramilitary forces and Tripura State Rifles are on vigil across the state in a bid to ensure smooth counting of votes. "Adequate security arrangements have been made in the 20 places where counting is taking place. We have deputed senior officers of the police for overseeing arrangements. Measures have been taken for the safety and security of the candidates. The BSF has been alerted, and they will continue their vigil along the border. We would like to appeal to all to maintain peace and calm," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer, Sriram Taranikanti, told ANI.
3 March 2018, 08:39 AM
Tripura is witnessing a close fight. BJP is currently leading in 13 seats, CPM in 12.
3 March 2018, 08:28 AM
It's neck-to-neck to contest between BJP and Tripura.
3 March 2018, 08:23 AM
In Tripura, CPM is leading in 6 seats, BJP in 4
3 March 2018, 08:16 AM
3 March 2018, 08:15 AM
CPI candidate Manik Dey is leading from Majlishpur
3 March 2018, 08:14 AM
3 March 2018, 08:09 AM
Here are the latest visuals from Agartala counting centre
Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/bl6vg5nErc
— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
3 March 2018, 08:08 AM
Counting has started for Tripura Assembly Election results 2018
3 March 2018, 08:08 AM
Counting has started for Tripura Assembly Election results 2018