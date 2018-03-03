हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura Assembly election results 2018: BJP races ahead, CPM close behind

The state is witnessing a fierce battle between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 08:56
Agartala: The BJP is now racing ahead in Tripura Assembly election results 2018.  CPM is close behind. As counting started on Saturday, both parties were fighting it out in the first round of counting. A heavy layer of security has been deployed outside the counting centres. Early elections trends will begin by 9 am. A sense of which party and candidates are heading for victory will start post noon. The state is witnessing a fierce battle between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

The BJP entered an alliance with tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, the Congress is contesting the polls alone. The Left Front consists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) – which is the dominant party, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB). 

Left Front has been in power for the last 25 years, with incumbent CPI(M) leader  Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm for 19 years. The exit polls indicated a mixed verdict for the state. The CVoter exit poll claims CPM will be back with thumping majority. The other two major exit polls see the BJP alliance storming to power. 

The state went to polls on February 18. The voting was held in 59 seats, out of the total 60. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma . The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12.

3 March 2018, 08:47 AM

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border. Furthermore, the state police, paramilitary forces and Tripura State Rifles are on vigil across the state in a bid to ensure smooth counting of votes. "Adequate security arrangements have been made in the 20 places where counting is taking place. We have deputed senior officers of the police for overseeing arrangements. Measures have been taken for the safety and security of the candidates. The BSF has been alerted, and they will continue their vigil along the border. We would like to appeal to all to maintain peace and calm," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer, Sriram Taranikanti, told ANI.

 

3 March 2018, 08:39 AM

Tripura is witnessing a close fight. BJP is currently leading in 13 seats, CPM in 12. 

Tripura Election Trends

CPM: 12
CPI: 0
BJP: 13
Congress: 1
Others: 0

3 March 2018, 08:28 AM

It's neck-to-neck to contest between BJP and Tripura. 

3 March 2018, 08:23 AM

In Tripura, CPM is leading in 6 seats, BJP in 4

3 March 2018, 08:16 AM

3 March 2018, 08:15 AM

CPI candidate Manik Dey is leading from Majlishpur

3 March 2018, 08:14 AM

3 March 2018, 08:09 AM

Here are the latest visuals from Agartala counting centre 

3 March 2018, 08:08 AM

Counting has started for Tripura Assembly Election results 2018

3 March 2018, 08:08 AM

Counting has started for Tripura Assembly Election results 2018

