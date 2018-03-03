Tripura Assembly election results 2018: BJP races ahead, CPM close behind

Agartala: The BJP is now racing ahead in Tripura Assembly election results 2018. CPM is close behind. As counting started on Saturday, both parties were fighting it out in the first round of counting. A heavy layer of security has been deployed outside the counting centres. Early elections trends will begin by 9 am. A sense of which party and candidates are heading for victory will start post noon. The state is witnessing a fierce battle between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP entered an alliance with tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, the Congress is contesting the polls alone. The Left Front consists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) – which is the dominant party, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

Left Front has been in power for the last 25 years, with incumbent CPI(M) leader Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm for 19 years. The exit polls indicated a mixed verdict for the state. The CVoter exit poll claims CPM will be back with thumping majority. The other two major exit polls see the BJP alliance storming to power.

The state went to polls on February 18. The voting was held in 59 seats, out of the total 60. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma . The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12.