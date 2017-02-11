51% voting in Noida
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 22:21
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Noida: About 51 % votes were polled in Noida Assembly constituency, from where Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is contesting, in the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls.
When polling ended at 5 PM, 51 % voting was reported from Noida seat and 61 % from Dadri and 65 % at Jewar Assembly seats, officials said.
The Election Commission has directed Noida police to lodge FIR against SP candidate Sunil Choudhary and BSP candidate Ravikant Mishra, both contesting from Noida Assembly seat, for violating model code of conduct.
It was alleged by the BJP that both have sent bulk SMSes seeking vote on the polling day today, they said, adding one of them had even gone live on social networking site Facebook.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 22:14
