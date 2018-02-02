Kasganj Muslims attacked inside homes, arrested on false charges: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Kasganj: Raising the issue of atrocities against minorities, Samajwadi Party on Friday alleged of police inaction in recent reports of violence in Kasganj.

“Muslim logon ke gharo me ghus kar maar pit ki. Jhute ilzaam laga kar logon ko giraftar kiya jaa raha hai, unki property ko nasht kiya jaa raha hai, aag lagayi jaa rahi hai. Police koi karyavahi kar nahi rahi hai (People entered houses of Muslims and attacked them. Arrests are being made on false charges. Their property being destroyed, set on fire. Police is doing nothing),” said SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

Yadav, along with other Samajwadi members, earlier raised the issue of Kasganj clashes in Parliament on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Salim, the main accused in the death of Chandan Gupta who died during communal clashes in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandan's father Sushil Gupta has claimed that the family has been receiving threats.

"I was sitting outside, some people came on the bike in morning. Stopped bike for a second and said that the accused are going to jail, but others are still there. Don't take enmity with us. We will see you," he said, adding that his daughter's life is also under threat.

His death had further incited communal violence with at least three shops, two buses and a car being torched. Clashes occurred in the town following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.