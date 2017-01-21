Mulayam Singh's aide Ambika Chaudhary joins Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party

Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, senior Samajwadi Party leader and Mulayam Singh's aide Ambika Chaudhary joined Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday.

Chaudhary got BSP ticket from Rasra in Balia.

"I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now," Chaudhary said.

The ruling SP on Friday released its first and second lists for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, within a span of hours. A total of 209 tickets have hence been declared.

The party released two separate lists of 191 and 19 candidates for five phases of the seven-phase polling beginning on February 11.

In the two back-to-back lists, the SP gave tickets to 59 Muslims, thereby earmarking 28 per cent seats to the minority community.

Meaanwhile, Mayawati today launched a scathing attack on the Yadav family saying, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav sacrificed his brother Shivpal Yadav for Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati minced no words in attacking the Yadav clan.

She termed the fight between Akhilesh and Mulayam's faction as an orchestrated drama set up by the SP founder.