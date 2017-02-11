Rahul Gandhi retorts, says PM Narendra Modi `likes peeping into bathrooms`

Lucknow: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying the Prime Minister liked "peeping into others' bathrooms".

Gandhi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was speaking to reporters after releasing a common minimum programme of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for the polls, when he launched the attack.

"The Prime Minister is fond of Google searching, peeping into others' bathrooms. Let him do that in his free time but his main job is that of a Prime Minister in which he has been a cent percent failure," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's jibe came a day after Modi, while campaigning in the poll-bound state, mocked the Congress leader for being the "most joked about politician".

The Prime Minister had earlier attracted the wrath of the Congress over his "bathing wearing a raincoat" barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Talking about Modi's warning in Uttarakhand on Saturday that he had everyone's horoscopes, Gandhi said that it might be the Prime Minister's favourite pastime and that he should continue to google.

Rahul further said: "You are the Prime Minister for over past two years...You can take out the janampatri of Congress and go ahead with it."

"Anyone's 'janampatri' is just a click away in this age of Internet," Akhilesh said.

The duo accused Modi of "distracting people from his failures" using fiery speeches trying to hoodwink people

"The country's biggest problem is lack of jobs. Modi promised two crore jobs but has not fulfilled even one percent of his promise. Modi talks a lot about security, terrorism, and surgical strikes."

"But the result is we have suffered the most number of casualties in the last seven years. Over 90 of our security personnel have been killed," said Gandhi.

He was referring to the Indian Army's September 29, 2016, surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied territory.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav suggested that Modi should not "get too angry", instead he should tell what he has done for the people of the country in the past two years.

With regards to the knotty issue of seat sharing in a dozen seats including Amethi, both leaders made light of the issue and said "minor irritants" will be thrashed out.

"On the larger issue, we are together and there is full coordination between our leaders and workers," both the leaders said.

Rahul said Modi had done nothing for Uttar Pradesh in the last two years.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Modi was loosing control over his mood and language because he was unsettled by the coming together of the two young leaders and reports that the alliance might come to power.

"The Prime Minister is apprehensive of Uttar Pradesh polls result. The result will give him a big shock, will put a question mark on his credibility. That is why he is saying such things," Gandhi added.

To a question on prominent Muslim clerics like Maulana Ahmed Bukhari and Kalbe Jawwad extending support to BSP, Akhilesh said personal issues should not be manifested at the political level.

"One maulana earlier used to seek votes for BJP and is now backing BSP. Is he working towards an alliance between the two parties? As far as the second maulana is concerned you can ask him personally he will give his blessings to the two of us," he said.

(With Agency inputs)