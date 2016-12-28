Sealdah-Ajmer Express derails in Kanpur: Helpline numbers issued

Kanpur: At least 2 people died and over 65 were injured when 14 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express​ train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 5.20 am near Rura Railway Station, 70 km from here, Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah Express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.

"A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning".

Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Railways have issued helpline numbers for more information on the incident.