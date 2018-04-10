Unnao gang-rape case: Victim's father had no internal injuries before police custody

LUCKNOW: Postmortem report of the alleged Unnao gang-rape victim's father, who died in police custody, has attributed “shock and septicemia” as the cause of the death. Moreover, the deceased's ultrasound report, reportedly done before he was taken into police custody, indicates no internal injury.

“Postmortem report states 'Cause of death shock and septicemia due to peritonitis and ascending colon perforation',” Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order told ANI on Tuesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe all the allegations, added Kumar.

Earlier, Atul Sengar, brother of alleged rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was arrested. Three others have also been arrested in the case. The development comes a day after the victim's father allegedly died in police custody.

Frustrated over inaction by authorities and law enforcement agencies, the victim has tried to set herself ablaze outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Sunday.

After Atul Sengar's arrest, the victim stressed on the fact Kuldeep Singh is yet to be arrested.

"Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn't being arrested. I don't know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Sengar rejected all the charges and called the entire incident a 'conspiracy' by opponents. He added that the complainant belonged to a "low class" family. "They belong to a low-status family (nimn star ke log hain)...This is a conspiracy by my opponents," said Sengar.

Hours after the death of the victim's father, Chief Minister Adityanath ordered a high-level probe into the matter. Reports of the BJP MLA being summoned by the CM also emerged.

"ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared." Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the accused mentioned in the FIR will be arrested and necessary action will be taken following the investigation.

Later, six policemen were suspended.