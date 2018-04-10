Unnao rape case: Brother of rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested

LUCKNOW: Atul Sengar, brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been arrested in connection with the Unnao gang-rape case. The development comes a day after the rape victim's father allegedly died in police custody on Monday. Three more persons have also been arrested in the case.

Reacting to the development, the victim stressed on the fact Kuldeep Singh is yet to be arrested. "Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn't being arrested. I don't know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father," she told news agency ANI.

The victim has named both the Sengar brothers as her rapists.

Frustrated over authorities inaction, she tried to set herself ablaze outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Sengar rejected all the charges and called the entire incident a 'conspiracy' by opponents. He added that the complainant belonged to a "low class" family. "They belong to a low-status family (nimn star ke log hain)...This is a conspiracy by my opponents," said Sengar.

Hours after the death of the victim's father, Chief Minister Adityanath ordered a high-level probe into the matter. Reports of the BJP MLA being summoned by the CM also emerged.

"ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared." Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the accused mentioned in the FIR will be arrested and necessary action will be taken following the investigation.

Later, six policemen were suspended.

Speaking to news agency ANI, sister of the alleged rape victim said, “My father has already died and now they say that action will be taken. I just want that FIR be written against Arun Singh and Kuldeep Singh and they be arrested. I want justice.”