Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day police custody

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the alleged accused in Unnao gang-rape case, has been sent to seven-day police custody on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he was produced before a Lucknow court, when he expressed faith in the judicial system.

After 17 hours of interrogation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the BJP legislator on Friday night for alleged rape of a minor. The action came barely hours the Allahabad High Court ordered the probe agency to arrest Sengar, stating that he was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also broke his silence on the rape cases and assured that strict action will be taken against criminals.

Nearly a year ago, on June 4, 2017, the victim – a minor at the time – visited the MLA's residence with a relative seeking a job, where she was allegedly raped by Sengar and others. Despite several attempts, the victim failed to register a case.

The case came into limelight after the victim and her family tried to set themselves ablaze in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house last week. The very next day, the victim's father, who was held by police, died in the jail with post-mortem suggesting serious injuries on his body.

Later, UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured of strict action on criminals, no matter how influential they are.

A nationwide outrage has emerged over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, with protestors and Opposition parties demanding quick and swift action against the culprits.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with party members and other protestors, led a candle light march in the national capital on Thursday night. Next day, demonstrators protested across the country demanding justice.

"The DGP and the Principal Secretary (Home) were shielding the accused. The entire country has seen how they were referring to him (the MLA) as 'mananiya' (honourable) at a press conference," said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.