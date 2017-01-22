UP Assembly polls: Alliance sealed, Samajwadi Party to contest 298 seats, gives 105 to Congress

Lucknow: Ruling Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Sunday formally announced the alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing the press, Congress' Raj Babbar along with Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Uttam of Samajwadi party said that SP would contest on 298 seats and the grand old party on 105 seats.

"Congress and SP will contest Assembly elections in UP together," Uttam, SP state president, said.

On the other hand, UP PCC chief Babbar said, "The alliance between Congress and SP will set an example, will strive hard for upliftment of poor and development of state."

He said a Common Minimum Programme will be drafted within a week.

When asked to comment on Congress' slogan '27 saal, UP behaal' Babbar said, "Now UP will embark on the rapid path of progress and there will be no 'badhali' (in a bad state)."

This alliance will work for the development of Uttar Pradesh. #राहुल_अखिलेश_साथ_साथ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) January 22, 2017

Another Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "More than winning elections we want to defeat communal and divisive forces by alliance with SP," as per ANI.

Feverish parleys between SP, Congress:

The talks between top Congress and SP leaders had been going on for last several days for but got delayed as the two parties engaged in tough bargain.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had initially offered 100 seats to Congress but they demanded 120.

SP then argued that it had 234 sitting legislators and there were some others who would also contest.

Thus, the ruling party needed at least 300 of the 403 seats.

But, Congress leaders had informed the SP that in such a scenario, there cannot be an alliance.

Sources also said the alliance materialised after Congress president Sonia Gandhi intervened, as per PTI.

Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple releases Samajwadi Party's manifesto; Mulayam Singh skips event

According to sources, top leaders of both the parties finalised the seat sharing arrangement late last night.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had earlier tweeted - "Discussion was at highest level - CM (UP), GS I/C and Priyanka Gandhi."

Wrong to suggest lightweights were dealing on behalf of Congress party.Discussion was at highest level- b/w CM (UP),GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) January 22, 2017

SP manifesto:

Earlier today, Akhilesh released SP manifesto promising a bunch of schemes for all-round development of the state at a function which SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal gave a miss.

With an eye on development, Akhilesh riding on the crest of "kaam bolta hai" (work speaks) slogan, announced schemes which prioritise development of the state.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway, and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women.

He said the model villages in the name of Janeshwar Mishra would be a tribute to the Samajwadi leader on his death anniversary today.

The CM, in his new role as the Samajwadi Party national president, directed all candidates to prepare a road map for development of their respective Assembly constituencies.

A highlight of the manifesto was Samajwadi Kisan Kosh for farmers to purchase seeds and fertilisers, perhaps to match the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana.

As Mulayam and Shivpal, the warring uncle of Akhilesh, were conspicuous by their absence, senior SP leader Azam Khan rushed to the SP patriarch's bungalow to bring him to the event.

But even then Mulayam did not grace the occasion where senior party leaders and Dimple Yadav, MP and wife of the CM were present.

In an impassioned appeal to the electorate to vote SP back to power, Akhilesh said, "We got support on 2012 manifesto, we also fulfilled promises made in it. The manifesto is a 'sankalp' (promise) to form future government. It's clear that we all want to form Samajwadi Party government. If you work for 5 years, you will get government of five years."

The CM asked party workers to go to the masses and make them aware of the schemes implemented by his government during the past five years.

There are 403 Assembly seats in UP, election for which would be held in seven phases starting February 11.

The last phase of the poll would take place on March 8.

Counting would be held on March 11.

(With Agency inputs)