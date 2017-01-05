BJP to emerge as winner in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, likely to bag 41-46 seats: Survey

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win Uttarakhand in the upcoming Assembly elections, as per a survey.

According to India Today-Axis opinion poll, BJP is likely to win 41-46 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

On the other hand, Congress may end up with 18-23 seats.

Others are likely to bag 2-6 seats.

In terms of vote share, while the BJP is expected to get 45 percent of vote share, Congress may end up with 33 percent.

Vote share of others is predicted to be 22 percent.

For the CM's post, BJP's BC Khanduri emerges as the popular choice as per the poll.

44 percent respondents said Khanduri should be CM and 42 percent favoured Harish Rawat.

When questioned about PM Narendra Modi's demonetisation move, 79 percent called note ban good and 19 percent people termed it as bad.

Inflation (16 percent), corruption (13 percent) and employment (12 percent) are likely to other issues for the elections.

59 percent people said the BJP was not responsible for last year's political crisis in the state. On the other hand, 27 percent said that the saffron party was behind Rawat's removal from CM's post for a short duration.

Assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8.

While polling will be spread over seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, it will be a one-day affair in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, and a two-day exercise in Manipur.

Polling will be held in Uttarakhand on February 15.

Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the states on March 11.