Man, visiting Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple, falls into gorge while taking selfie

Uttarakhand: A man was left seriously injured after he fell into 60-feet-deep gorge while trying to click a selfie on Sunday. The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

The man had come to visit Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple. At some point, he decided to take a selfie. He slipped off the hill, to fall into the deep gorge.

He was later rescued by police and admitted to hospital.

Uttarakhand: Man critically injured after slipping off a hill into a 60-feet-deep gorge in Haridwar while he was trying to click a selfie. He was rescued by police and admitted to hospital. The man had come to visit Mansa Devi Temple. pic.twitter.com/hs8DVdYecP — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Earlier this month, a Class 11 student accidentally shot his 23-year-old cousin while trying to take a selfie together, while posing with the pistol. The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar.

In January, a 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old son drowned in a river in Odisha's Rayagada district while taking selfies. The woman had gone to a suspension bridge on the Nagabali river with her son and daughter. They positioned themselves on a rock beside the river, and starting taking selfies. Suddenly, the trio slipped and fell into the water. Locals managed to rescue the girl, but the woman and her son drowned.

With agency inputs