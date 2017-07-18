close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

After US meeting on diplomatic row, Russia says ready to retaliate

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday Moscow reserved the right to take retaliatory measures against the United States after a meeting in Washington ended without a deal on returning seized Russian diplomatic property.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 18:32

Moscow: Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday Moscow reserved the right to take retaliatory measures against the United States after a meeting in Washington ended without a deal on returning seized Russian diplomatic property.

Barack Obama, then U.S. president, ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in December over what he said was their involvement in hacking the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, something Russia flatly denies.

Moscow has said a lot would depend on the outcome of a meeting in Washington on Monday between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon who discussed the diplomatic row.

But the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday a resolution to the problem had not yet been found. 

"The Russian side stressed (in the meeting) that if Washington does not remove this and other irritants, including continued obstacles to the work of our diplomatic institutions, we reserve the right to take retaliatory measures based on the principle of reciprocity," the statement said.

Russia wanted to resume regular dialogue with the United States about strategic stability too, it said, saying it was up to Washington to make a move on the issue. 

TAGS

RussiaRussian Foreign MinistryMoscowdiplomatic rowWashingtonWhite HouseUS Presidential election

From Zee News

Himachal Pradesh

Child dies as heavy rains trigger landslides in Himachal Pr...

Lebanese PM Saad al-Hariri says Army to carry out operation at Syrian border
WorldAsia

Lebanese PM Saad al-Hariri says Army to carry out operation...

Delhi

Delhi court reserves its order on Yasin Bhatkal's plea

Dr Subhash Chandra files criminal defamation case against Prashant Bhushan
India

Dr Subhash Chandra files criminal defamation case against P...

After being asked to restrict her impromptu speech, Mayawati resigns as Rajya Sabha member
India

After being asked to restrict her impromptu speech, Mayawat...

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte asks Congress to keep martial law until end of year
WorldAsia

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte asks Congress to keep...

AmericasWorld

United States student imprisoned in Iran is scholar, not sp...

BJP workers put up Ghreao outside Tripura CM&#039;s residence to protest against indefinite blockade
Tripura

BJP workers put up Ghreao outside Tripura CM's residen...

India

Remains of mummified Indian Buddhist monk donated to Chines...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels