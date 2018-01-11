हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Defiant Pakistan suspends intel-military ties with US, says 'don't threaten or intimidate'

The statement comes days after Trump administration blocked the $255 million military aid

Updated: Jan 11, 2018, 16:48 PM IST
ISLAMABAD: Deciding to suspend all intelligence and military cooperation with the United States, Pakistan on Thursday said that the White House must end it's threatening and intimidating attitude towards the country.

The statement comes days after Trump administration blocked the $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

 Alluding to its role in eliminating Al-Qaeda, Pakistan government tweeted:

Instead of weeding out terror-related activities from home soil, Pakistan has now trained its guns on India and Afghanistan. 

Accusing India of contributing towards internal instability, Pakistan said that Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has an active network in their country.

 

In further alleged that most “terrorist activities are being carried out from Afghan soil” and that the same elements are creating unrest situation in the country.

Over the last two days, Pakistan's top civil-military leadership has been briefing international envoys on counter-terrorism efforts taken by the country in the last 16 years.

Addressing the convoys, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that “Pakistan has fought war on terror with its own resources and suffered hugely in terms of human and economic losses. Government has taken a clear and unanimous stance over US leadership's statements, which has been appreciated and acknowledged by the world.”

 

Lat month, the United States froze a $255-million military aid to Pakistan, accusing the country of resorting to “lies and deceit” and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

