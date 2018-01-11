Defiant Pakistan suspends intel-military ties with US, says 'don't threaten or intimidate'

ISLAMABAD: Deciding to suspend all intelligence and military cooperation with the United States, Pakistan on Thursday said that the White House must end it's threatening and intimidating attitude towards the country.

The statement comes days after Trump administration blocked the $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir says intelligence and military cooperation with the United States has been suspended after its froze military assistance to Pakistan.#Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in war against terror and will continue efforts to maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/xuLNYgRLrj — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 11, 2018

Alluding to its role in eliminating Al-Qaeda, Pakistan government tweeted:

Defence Minister said in order to achieve the targets, #UnitedStates should revive the strategic dialogue with #Pakistan and avoid threatening or intimidating attitude against it.

He said Al-Qaeda was eliminated from the region due to #Pakistan's cooperation with #UnitedStates. pic.twitter.com/Sv4SR8wob4 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 11, 2018

Instead of weeding out terror-related activities from home soil, Pakistan has now trained its guns on India and Afghanistan.

Accusing India of contributing towards internal instability, Pakistan said that Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has an active network in their country.

The Foreign diplomats were shown evidence of an Indian campaign of unprecedented ceasefire violations, provocations and insinuations including terrorism in the form of IED attacks against innocent civilians on the Pakistan side at LoC and the Working Boundary. pic.twitter.com/3ehIuWyumO — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 11, 2018

In further alleged that most “terrorist activities are being carried out from Afghan soil” and that the same elements are creating unrest situation in the country.

Over the last two days, Pakistan's top civil-military leadership has been briefing international envoys on counter-terrorism efforts taken by the country in the last 16 years.

Addressing the convoys, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that “Pakistan has fought war on terror with its own resources and suffered hugely in terms of human and economic losses. Government has taken a clear and unanimous stance over US leadership's statements, which has been appreciated and acknowledged by the world.”

Prime Minister reiterated that there are neither any safe havens for any terrorist outfit in Pakistan,nor any attack took place from Pakistan on #Afghanistan soil.#Pakistan has deployed about 250,000 troops on its western border & completely dismantled all hideouts of terrorists pic.twitter.com/1OaiUwUCaB — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 11, 2018

Lat month, the United States froze a $255-million military aid to Pakistan, accusing the country of resorting to “lies and deceit” and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.