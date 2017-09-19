Donald Trump addresses UN, says if pushed, US will destroy North Korea

United Nations: US President Donald Trump, in his maiden speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, warned that North Korea would be destroyed if Kim Jong-Un's nuclear-armed regime does not mend its ways. He also called for affirmative action against terror groups like the Islamic State.

Following are the main highlights of his speech at the 72nd UNGA:

- We meet at a time of both immense promise and great peril, up to us if we lift world to new heights or let it fall in a valley of disrepair.

- We want harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife.

- Best of the United States, is the first three words of its constitution - We the people.

- America does more than speak for the values expressed in the United Nations charter.

- Our citizens have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom and the freedom of many nations represented in this great hall.

- No one has shown more contempt for its people than the regime in North Korea.

- Rocket Man (new nickname for the North Korean leader) is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.

- It is time for North Korea to realise that de-nuclearisation is its only acceptable future.

- US has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Hopefully that won't be necessary. That is what UN is all about.

- I think the United Nations has great potential.

- Terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and spread to every corner of the planet.

- We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world.

- If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph.

- We must reject threats to sovereignty from the Ukraine to the South China Sea.

- We must uphold respect for law, respect for borders and respect for culture.

- The deal with Iran is one of the worst that US has entered into, that deal is an embarrassment to the US.

- The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of democracy.

- In Syria and Iraq we have made big gains towards lasting defeat of ISIS.

- We thank Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon for hosting refugees from Syria.

- We support resettling refugees as close to their home nations as possible.

- Massive embarrassment for US that some govternments with egregious human rights records sit in the UN Human Rights' Council.

- Venezuelan people are collapsing. As responsible friend we have goal to help them and restore their democracy.

- The socialist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro has inflicted terrible pain and suffering on Venezuela.

- The problem is not that Socialism was poorly implemented in Venezuela, it's that it was faithfully implemented.

- We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists on its authoritarian path.

- Major portions of the world are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell.

- As long as I hold this office, I will defend America's interests above all else, but in fulfilling our obligations to our nations.

- We also realise that it's in everyone's interests to seek the future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure.

- I thank all leaders in this room who have offered help during the hurricane. Fortunately the American people are very resilient.

- The US seeks stronger trade and business ties, but this trade must be fair and it must be reciprocal.

- We will always put 'America First'.