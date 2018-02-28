हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump discusses Iran, other issues in calls with Saudi, UAE leaders: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Iran`s "destabilizing activities" and other security and economic issues in separate telephone calls with senior Saudi and Emirati leaders on Tuesday, the White House said.

Reuters| Updated: Feb 28, 2018
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Iran`s "destabilizing activities" and other security and economic issues in separate telephone calls with senior Saudi and Emirati leaders on Tuesday, the White House said.

In calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Trump thanked them for highlighting ways that Gulf Arab states "can better counter Iranian destabilizing activities and defeat terrorists and extremists," the White House said in a statement.

