Donald Trump gives a new veiled message to Pakistan on Taliban

Washington: In a veiled message to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Saturday asked countries to take action against the Taliban and terrorist organisations. The statement came hours after one of the biggest blasts rocked Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least 95 people and wounding 158 others.

"Now, all countries should take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them," Trump said in a statement.

Calling the attack "senseless", the statement further added that there's "no tolerance for those who support or offer sanctuary to terrorist groups," in an indirect reference to Pakistan.

While the Trump administration did not name any country, the US has tightened its reins on Pakistan over the last few months. In January, the United States suspended a $255-million military aid to Pakistan, accusing the country of resorting to “lies and deceit” and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

"I condemn the despicable car bombing attack in Kabul today (Saturday) that has left scores of innocent civilians dead and hundreds injured. This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners," said Trump.

Washington has repeatedly accused Pakistan of neglect in cracking down on militant groups such as the Taliban or their Haqqani allies.

Pakistan has refused to accept the proven charges, and instead resorted to pointing fingers at India.

While addressing international envoys, the country's civil and military leadership accused India using intelligence agencies to create internal instability.

Trying to divert world's attention and escape its obligations, Pakistan's ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said, "In India also, militancy is growing under the name of Hindutva ideology and others.”

In 2017, a Pakistan court released Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. His release was backed by the country's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former president Pervez Musharraf.

A globally designated terrorist, Saeed, also the Lashkar-e-Toiba cofounder, has a bounty of $10 million on his head. His release was met with global outcry.