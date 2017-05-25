Libya says working closely with Britain over Manchester attack
Libya is working closely with Britain to identify possible "terrorist networks" involved in the attack at a pop concert in Manchester, a senior Libyan official said Thursday.
"We are working closely and intensively with our British partners to probe possible terrorist networks and we have achieved important progress," deputy interior minister Abdelsalam Ashour told reporters.