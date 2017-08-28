close
Moscow says US Venezuela sanctions aim to 'fuel tensions'

Moscow on Monday slammed new US sanctions on Venezuela, saying they were aimed at damaging the Latin American nation`s economy and aggravating tensions.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 20:03

Moscow: Moscow on Monday slammed new US sanctions on Venezuela, saying they were aimed at damaging the Latin American nation`s economy and aggravating tensions.

"The announced sectoral sanctions against Venezuela`s financial and oil sector are quite obviously aimed at aggravating the out-of-balance situation in the country and aggravating the economic problems," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"It`s obvious that the very logic of sanctions implies the prospect of fuelling tensions." 

MoscowUSVenezuelaMaria ZakharovaUnited States

