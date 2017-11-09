हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Putin and Trump to meet Friday in Vietnam: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet tomorrow in Vietnam, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Thursday.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 09, 2017, 15:34 PM IST
Comments |

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet tomorrow in Vietnam, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Thursday.

The meeting "will be on November 10," but the exact time is being decided, Ushakov told the official TASS agency.

Both leaders will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang.

The pair last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July.

On Sunday Trump said he thinks "it's expected we'll meet with Putin" to discuss North Korea.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted as a US probe has accused Trump's former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials.

Russia has vehemently denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Trump to power.

Tags:
Donald TrumpVladimir PutinVietnamKremlinYuri UshakovAsia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
Next
Story

NATO looks to seize momentum in Afghanistan conflict

Trending