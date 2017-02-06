Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire implementation in Astana

Astana: Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations have started a technical meeting in Kazakhstan`s capital, Astana, to discuss in detail the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire agreement, Kazakhstan`s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Representatives of Jordan are expected to take part for the first time," a ministry spokesman said of the talks.

He said the agenda included reviewing the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, discussing a proposal from the Syrian armed opposition about the ceasefire, and determining options about how to implement it.

"This is about creating a mechanism to control the implementation of the ceasefire," the ministry spokesman said.

The ministry gave no information about the line-up of the delegations, who were meeting behind closed doors.