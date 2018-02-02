US warns Pakistan, says 'nations supporting terror can't be our friend'

Washington: In yet another warning to Pakistan, the administration of President Donald Trump on Friday said that those nations, which continue to support terror, can't be a friend of the United States.

"President Donald Trump is making clear to our allies that they cannot be America's friend while supporting or condoning terror, " the White House said in a detailed fact sheet on the US President's foreign policy.

The statement from the White House came days after the Donald Trump Administration suspended the special security assistance to Pakistan over its alleged inaction to rein in terror operators.

President Donald Trump's suspension of security assistance to Pakistan has sent a long overdue message to aid recipients that they cannot be America's friend while supporting or condoning terror, the White House said.

"The President has suspended security assistance to Pakistan, sending a long overdue message to aid recipients that we expect them to fully join us in combating terrorism," the White House said.

The Trump administration had last month suspended nearly USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan accusing the country of not doing enough in the fight against terrorism.

However, despite the US administration's tough stand against Islamabad, Pakistan has categorically denied the allegations of supporting terrorism.

The White House further warned that the Trump Administration will relentlessly pursue threats to America's security, prioritising efforts to confront and defeat radical Islamic terror and the ideology that sustains it.

"President Trump's conditions-based South Asia strategy provides commanders with the authority and resources needed to deny terrorists the safe haven they seek in Afghanistan and Pakistan," it said.

In a related development, the Pentagon today said that it is not contemplating military action inside Pakistan, refuting such reports appearing in Pakistani media.

Instead, the US seeks Pakistan's cooperation and assistance in various operations under its new South Asia strategy, Lt Gen Kenneth F McKenzie told reporters at a news conference.

"We actually don't contemplate military operations inside Pakistan. On the other hand, we recognise, because the strategy is inherently regional and Pakistan is geographically located at a critical nexus of a lot of different things, Pakistan is a fundamental part of the strategy," said McKenzie.

"Through a variety of measures, we look to gain Pakistani cooperation and assistance as we pursue operations in Afghanistan. But we're not planning to conduct military operations inside Pakistan," he told Pentagon reporters in response to a question.

Under the new South Asia strategy, Pakistan has an opportunity to be a partner in the fight against terrorism, Pentagon's Chief Spokesperson Dana White said.

