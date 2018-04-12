Where is our 'Thank you America?' Donald Trump denies saying US will attack Syria

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to deny that he ever said his country will launch an attack on Syria. This after world security and peace suffered a damning blow in the past few days with US and Russia threatening each other over strong military action in Syria.

Trump had last week said that there would be a 'big price to pay' after dozens of people were allegedly killed by poison gas in the rebel-held town of Douma. The US President had then directly slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for backing 'Animal Assad'. Bashar al-Assad is the current President of Syria and is facing enormous opposition from rebel forces. An already distressing situation in the country became even more alarming when Trump hinted at direct military strikes that could potentially being US face-to-face with Russian forces. Trump though denied having directly said anything about war. "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Thanks, if any at all, would have to wait. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already warned of dire consequences if US resorted to military action in Syria.

The US and Russia are the two major countries either directly or indirectly involved in the Syrian crisis. While Russia is backing President Assad and already has military bases in the country, the US has been providing support to what it terms as 'moderate rebels'. As many as 400,000 Syrians have either died or are missing since the conflict began, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

(With agency inputs)