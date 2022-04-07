Tamil Nadu Traffic Police bans vehicles in Hosur on Sundays due to THIS reason

Krishnagiri district police in Tamil Nadu bans vehicular traffic from 6am to 8am on Sundays starting April 10. The district police ordered a ban at five spots in the Hosur municipal corporation area to enable free movement for walkers and cyclists.

The five spots where vehicular traffic will not be allowed are: Hosur-Kothur junction to TVS, Mathigiri junction to Anthiwadi, Muthumariamman temple to Wendt India, Sub Collector office to Central excise office and Bathalapalli market to Kaligambal temple near HUDCO police station. However, the police said that ambulances and emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply.

Krishnagiri district superintendent of police, Saroj Kumar Thakur said, "Mumbai police have recently launched such an initiative from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays at selected spots to encourage yoga, walking, and cycling and we will be restricting vehicular movement in Hosur municipal corporation from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on all Sundays commencing next Sunday."

He said that four special teams with 12 police personnel in each team will patrol in Hosur to control crime and maintain law and order and two teams will manage the traffic.

Hosur Federation of All Residential Welfare Associations president, R. Dorai told IANS, "The idea of the Krishnagiri district police is good but we have not been informed of the traffic diversions due to the ban on vehicular movement in these five spots. Moreover, most of the residents do their morning walk, and exercise including jogging and yoga within the residential complexes itself."

(With inputs from IANS)

