29 May 2022, 23:36 PM GT win by 7 wickets Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan Royal with 7 wickets in hand as David Miller 32 (19), Shubman Gill 45 (43) guide their team to the IPL 2022 trophy in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. What a brilliant performance by the GT team, an all-round performance guide the new franchise to their maiden IPL title.

29 May 2022, 23:28 PM RR need a MIRACLE Rajasthan Royals need a miracle as GT need just 9 runs off the 18 balls to win the IPL 2022 trophy. Brilliant batting by the GT opener Shubman Gill and Miller in pressure. GT- 122/3 (17 Overs), Gill 37 (36) & Miller 29 (17)

29 May 2022, 23:25 PM Miller on FIRE David Miller takes R Ashwin to the cleaners as he smacks the off-spinner for a maximum in the 3rd ball. Big over for GT as they get the runs they needed from that one, 12 off it. GT- 109/3 (16 Overs), Gill 37 (38) & Miller 17 (11)

29 May 2022, 23:19 PM Miller & Gill to guide GT to victory David Miller and Shubman Gill in the middle for the Gujarat Titans as they need 34 runs in the last 5 overs. RR are going all in with the bowling attack they have got, R Ashwin left with his three over but has had a difficult first over getting smacked for 15 runs in that one. GT-97/3 (15 Overs), Gill 33 (35) & Miller 9 (8)

29 May 2022, 23:08 PM GONE! BIG WICKET! Hardik Pandya 34 (30) caught by Jaiswal bowled by Yuzi Chahal. RR get the wicket finally after a huge partnership between Gill and Pandya. What an absolute beauty by Chahal to dismiss the GT skipper. GT- 86/3 (13.2 Overs), Gill 31 (33)

29 May 2022, 23:04 PM PANDYA & GILL cross FIFTY-MARK Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill cross the 50-run mark against the Rajasthan Royals as GT look on course of winning their first IPL title in their debut season. GT- 77/2 (12 Overs), Hardik 28 (25) & Gill 29 (30)

29 May 2022, 23:00 PM PANDYA releases PRESSURE Hardik Pandya smacks Obed McCoy for two boundaries in the 11th over to release some pressure off the Gujarat Titans. RR don't have a lot of runs to defend on and need to find a wicket as soon as possible. GT- 62/2 (11 Overs), Gill 26 (28) & Pandya 17 (22)

29 May 2022, 22:56 PM GT need 77 runs in 60 balls Gujarat Titans with skipper Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in the middle eye to get the target of 131 runs. RR bring in all guns out out as R Ashwin is still pending to bowl his first over of the match. GT- 54/2 (10 Overs), Gill 26 (28) & Pandya 11 (17)

29 May 2022, 22:50 PM CLOSE CONTEST! It's a fifty-fifty contest now as both teams are in a crucial situation of the match. Mistakes and efforts, every single thing from now on counts as no easy picking can be given to either side from each other. RR eye wickets and GT look to save wickets with getting the runs on board. GT- 48/2 (9 Overs), Gill 19 (23) & Pandya 9 (14)

29 May 2022, 22:46 PM GILL DROPPED AGAIN! Shubman Gill 14 (21) dropped by Shimron Hetmyer, who running backwards after the right-hander tried to clear the rope against Yuzi Chahal. Pressure is getting on GT as they are failing to score runs regulars. 32 dot balls already in the innings from Gujarat. GT- 39/2 (8 Overs), Gill 14 (21) & Pandya 4 (10)

29 May 2022, 22:42 PM GAME ON! RR are back in the contest as GT look to save wickets after losing two of their batters early in the innings. Pressure is on Gill and Pandya, who are batting on a difficult pitch. GT- 35/2 (7 Overs), Gill 12 (17) & Hardik 3 (9)

29 May 2022, 22:37 PM RR putting PRESSURE on GT Rajasthan Royals look to put pressure on the Gujarat Titans batters, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. Yuzi Chahal was brought into the attack inside the powerplay as RR are desperate for wickets. GT- 31/2 (6 Overs), Gill 10 (14) & Pandya 1 (6)

29 May 2022, 22:31 PM BOULT STRIKES! Gujarat Titans lose another one as Matthew Wade is caught by Riyan Parag, Trent Boult STRIKES for RR at the right moment. GT need to calm down the panic down there with a partnership. GT- 23/2 (4.3 Overs), Gill 5 (10)

29 May 2022, 22:25 PM Wade & Gill STEADY GT Matthew Wade smacks Prasidh Krishna for a maximum to release some pressure of Gill and himself. RR looking to get another wicket to stay in the contest. GT- 22/1 (4 Overs), Gill 4 (9) & Wade 8 (8)

29 May 2022, 22:17 PM MAIDEN OVER Rajasthan Royals keep the pressure on GT batters Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade with Trent Boult into the attack, he bowls a maiden over against Gill in the powerplay. RR start off brilliantly to defend their total of 130 runs. GT- 11/1 (3 Overs), Gill 4 (9) & Wade 2 (2)

29 May 2022, 22:14 PM CRACKER! Prasidh Krishna STRIKES! Wriddhiman Saha BOWLED IN! RR get the first wicket they were looking for, pressure on Gujarat Titans now. GT- 9/1 (1.4 Overs), Gill 4 (3)

29 May 2022, 22:10 PM Gill DROPPED! Nothing going right for the Rajasthan Royals tonight as they drop Shubman Gill in the first over. Yuzi Chahal was the man who dropped Gill. GT- 5/0 (1 Overs), Gill 4 (3) & Saha 1 (3)

29 May 2022, 21:44 PM RR- 130/9 (20 Overs) Rajasthan Royals finish at 130 runs after 20 overs as their batting order collapse badly infront of a brilliant bowling attack of the Gujarat Titans. Yashasvi Jaiswal 22 (16), Jos Buttler 39 (35), Sanju Samson 14 (11), Padikkal 2 (10), Hetmyer 11 (12) failed to make an impact and in the end were restricted to a small total in the IPL 2022 final. Excellent captaincy by Hardik Pandya.

29 May 2022, 21:38 PM ANOTHER ONE for GT Gujarat Titans take another wicket as Trent Boult gets caught by Rahul Tewatia bowled by Sai Kishore. Riyan Parag and McCoy in the middle now with 2 overs left to bat. RR- 120/7 (18 Overs), Parag 6 (6) & McCoy 7 (2)

29 May 2022, 21:31 PM Parag & Boult to score for RR Riyan Parag and Trent Boult in the middle for the Rajasthan Royals with a huge task up their sleeves to get RR to a commanding or respectable total. RR- 104/6 (17 Overs), Parag 3 (4) & Boult 3 (4)

29 May 2022, 21:26 PM GONE! Ravichandra Ashwin 6 (9) caught by David Miller bowled by Sai Kishore. Another one goes down for RR as GT bowlers showcase a brilliant bowling performance in the IPL 2022 finals. RR- 98/6 (15.5 Overs), Parag 2 (2)

29 May 2022, 21:19 PM ANOTHER ONE! Shimron Hetmyer caught and bowled by Hardik Pandya for 11 runs off 12 balls. It looked like the left-hander took some steem of himself and the team but Pandya strikes back in the last ball of the over. RR- 94/5 (15 Overs), R Ashwin 4 (6)

29 May 2022, 21:14 PM TIME-OUT! RR in a critical situation right now as Hetmyer and R Ashwin struggle continues as the both batters struggle to get into rhythm. It's the second time-out of the game and RR will surely look to bat the last 6 overs with some motivation. RR- 84/4 (14 Overs), Hetmyer 2 (7) & R Ashwin 3 (5)

29 May 2022, 21:10 PM RR continue to STRUGGLE Rajasthan Royals continue to struggle as Shimron Hetmyer and R Ashwin look to build up the innings again. GT bring in Rashid Khan for his last over now. RR- 82/4 (13 Overs), R Ashwin 2 (3) & Hetmyer 1 (3)

29 May 2022, 21:05 PM BIG WICKET! RR in DEEP TROUBLE now as Jos Buttler is caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha bowled by Hardik Pandya. GT get the dangerman out in a crucial moment of the game. RR- 79/4 (12.1 Overs), Hetmyer 0 (1)

29 May 2022, 20:59 PM GONE! Devdut Padikkal 2 (10) caught by Mohammed Shami bowled by Rashid Khan. Padikkal was struggling since the first ball he faced, RR are in trouble now as they a batter to settle in with Buttler and support him. RR- 79/3 (11.5 Overs), Padikkal 39 (34)

29 May 2022, 20:53 PM Pandya on FIRE with the BALL Hardik Pandya with some serious bowling against Devdutt Padikkal, who's played 7 balls and has failed to get off the mark till now. RR need to get going if they want to build a competitive total. RR- 75/2 (11 Overs), Buttler 37 (32) & Padikkal 0 (7)

29 May 2022, 20:45 PM GT allover RR Gujarat Titans allover the Rajasthan Royals as pressure keeps on building on RR with every over. They need to push the paddle now and desperately need a partnership with some quick runs. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle, looking to get some runs on board. RR- 71/2 (10 Overs), Buttler 35 (28) & Padikkal 0 (4)

29 May 2022, 20:40 PM BIG WICKET! Sanju Samson 14 (11) caught Sai Kishore bowled by Hardik Pandya. BIG WICKET for GT as RR lose their skipper in a crucial moment of the game. Jos Buttler still in the middle but it's a huge blow for RR as GT gain momentum now. RR- 60/2 (8.2 Overs), Buttler 23 (23)

29 May 2022, 20:37 PM RR play SAFE Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson playing safe against the GT spinner Rashid Khan with rotating strike regularly. GT trying to fish a wicket with their best bowler into the attack against the best batters of the Rajasthan Royals. RR- 59/1 (8 Overs), Buttler 22 (22) & Samson 14 (10)

29 May 2022, 20:32 PM RR playing SMART Rajasthan Royals batting smartly with Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson not taking any risk, playing smart cricket shots. GT bring in Ferguson and Rashid Khan against RR's core batters. RR- 54/1 (7 Overs), Buttler 19 (18) & Samson 12 (8) FACT: Lockie Ferguson is fastest bowler of the IPL 2022 after bowling the fastest ball (157.3 KMPH) to Jos Buttler.

29 May 2022, 20:27 PM Pandya brings up the BIG GUN Hardik Pandya brings up his BIG GUN Rashid Khan inside the powerplay to attack on Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. RR end their powerplay with 44 runs and a loss of one wicket. RR- 44/1 (6 Overs), Buttler 11 (14) & Samson 11 (6)

29 May 2022, 20:23 PM Samson needs no WARMUP Sanju Samson smacks Lockie Ferguson for a boundary over mid-on in the very first ball he faced. RR looking to put up a challenging total with the intent to get runs in every single over. RR- 37/1 (5 Overs), Buttler 9 (12) & Samson 5 (2)

29 May 2022, 20:17 PM GONE! Jaiswal 22 (16) caught by Sai Kishore bowled by Yash Dayal. GT break the deadlock as Jaiswal is trapped by the left-arm pacer. He just played a brilliant shot to smack Dayal for a six but gets caught in the very next ball. RR- 31/1 (4 Overs), Buttler 8 (8)

29 May 2022, 20:13 PM Jaiswal sends the MESSAGE! RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal sends the message to the Gujarat Titans in the third over with a maximum and a boundary on Shami. What a shot by the young left-hander, smacks Shami over covers for a six. RR- 21/0 (3 Overs), Jaiswal 10 (10) & Buttler 7 (7)

29 May 2022, 20:08 PM GAME ON! It's gameon! at the Narendra Modi Stadium as RR and GT start the innings smartly, RR not taking a risk and saving wickets while GT start off with some excellent pace bowling. RR- 7/0 (2 Overs)

29 May 2022, 19:35 PM RR start STEADY Rajasthan Royals start steady with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings for them. Both batters taking their time to settle in with the pressure of the final. Shami and Dayal start the attack for Gujarat Titans. RR- 2/0 (1 Over), Buttler 1 (1) & Jaiswal 0 (0)

29 May 2022, 19:31 PM IPL 2022 final RR vs GT Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

29 May 2022, 19:25 PM TOSS UPDATE! RR win the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

29 May 2022, 18:59 PM IPL 2022 final stage is set Indian Premier League final is all to start and a Guinness World Record is set to start the proceedings. Checkout the video below. A to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. #GTvRR Presenting the ' At The ' - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/yPd0FgK4gN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

29 May 2022, 17:43 PM IPL 2022 RR vs GT Final Probable Playing XI Will Hardik Pandya bring in Lockie Ferguson back into the playing eleven? Read all about the possible starting XI HERE.

29 May 2022, 17:04 PM IPL 2022 prize money details With IPL being the richest T20 league played in the world, a lot of handsome awards are set to be given after the IPL 2022 final including the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, and fair play among many others. Moreover, the winning and runners up teams will get whopping cash prizes. READ ALL ABOUT IT HERE.

29 May 2022, 16:02 PM RR's Devdutt Padikkal PUMPED for the final Rajasthan Royals' batter Devdutt Padikkal is ready for the IPL 2022 final. Checkout the video below. “We’re ready for tonight.” #GTvRR | #IPLFINAL | #HallaBol | @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/veqrThpCql — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022

29 May 2022, 15:45 PM Checkout Hardik Pandya's speech on his team Gujarat Titans have made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals in their debut season. Take a look at what their skipper Hardik Pandya shares. Let's look back at this #SeasonOfFirsts from the of our captain! In this special chat, #PapaPandya talks about things that make a team tick in a high pressure format #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/Gocc9kPNq3 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

29 May 2022, 15:36 PM GT's Matthew Wade was FRUSTRATED Left-hander Matthew Wade expressed that he was frustrated by his performances until the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1. Read all about it HERE.

29 May 2022, 15:17 PM Rashid Khan speaks out on the BIG DAY "We've played some unbelievable cricket in the last 14 games and then the playoffs as well. It'll be about going in with the same mindset. I know it's a big final for us but you don't change your skills or your mindset." - Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans' spinner. The IPL finals between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, is finally happening tonight! @JeyanthanRahul has listed some key matchups such as Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan. How do you think has the edge? More on https://t.co/hANUOlPTes#IPL2022 #IPLFinal #GTvRR #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/N6DpKWtJsd — Akhila Seneviratne (@AkhilaSene97) May 29, 2022

29 May 2022, 15:11 PM Ranveer Singh ready for the Final Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 29). Checkout his preparation clip below! When there is @RanveerOfficial, there is nothing but oodles of energy. How excited are you to witness Ranveer set the stage on fire at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad https://t.co/uQE7SUWN8n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

29 May 2022, 14:47 PM Yuzvendra Chahal says he could have scored 1600 runs in IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously claims he could have scored 1600 runs if he was opener in place of Jos Buttler. Read all about it here.

29 May 2022, 14:27 PM GT skipper Hardik Pandya reveals chat with brother Krunal Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he had a discussion with brother Krunal Pandya before joining new team in IPL 2022. Read all about it here. The best way to answer is not answer... And we agree with the captain! Listen in to this special pre-finale chat, > exclusively on our website: https://t.co/4CsfLkiRmk@hardikpandya7#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/GQSJ50Kmhb — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 28, 2022