Live Updates | GATE 2023 Result (DECLARED): IIT Kanpur GATE Result OUT At gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Direct Link, Topper's List

GATE 2023 Result (OUT) Live Updates: Gate 2023 result will be out today at 4 PM. The exam was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.

GATE 2023 Result (OUT) Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results today, March 16 at 4 PM. The GATE result can be downloaded from the candidates portal. GATE scorecard 2023 will be available on March 21 at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes. Once the GATE Result is released, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to check the same. The answer key has already been released by IIT Kanpur on February 21, 2023. Candidates were given time till February 25, 2023 to raise objections against it.

The cut off will also be released along with the result. Cut off will be determined on the basis of the cumulative scores secured by the candidates, the total number of candidates and the seats availability etc. The final answer key and results will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Gate 2023 Result

16 March 2023
16:28 PM

GATE Result Live Updates 2023: Qualifying Cut-Off

The GATE cut-off 2023 marks are the minimum marks that are required to qualify for the exam. The cut-off marks will be different for all 29 subjects.

16:26 PM

GATE Result 2023 DECLARED

16:23 PM

Gate Result Live Updates: Check These Details On The Scorecard

– Registration number

– Name of the candidate

– Name of the examination paper

– GATE score out of 1,000

– GATE marks out of 100

– All India rank

– Qualifying marks for each paper

16:20 PM

Gate 2023 Result Live Updates: Website Crashed

Even as students are looking to check for the results, the official website is showing no response.

16:11 PM

GATE 2023 Result Updates: Get Result Through E-Mail And Sms

Candidates should check their registered email address and phone number as IIT Kanpur may share information related to result through mail or SMS. 

16:09 PM

GATE result 2023 Live Updates: Login Credentials To Check Result 

- Enrolment ID or email address.

- Password

16:08 PM

GATE 2023 Live Updates: Result Anytime Now

The Indian Institute for Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today, March 16. As per the official website, it will be released after 4 PM on gate.iitk.ac.in.

15:13 PM

GATE 2023 Live Updates: Last Year's Cut Off

Last year, the qualifying cut-offs for GATE metallurgical engineering spanned between 46.2 to 30.8, depending on the reservation categories. The cut-off range for engineering sciences (fluid mechanics/thermodynamics) was 40.3 to 26.8. The cutoff range for those interested in textile engineering and fibre science was 36.8 to 25.6. Depending on reservation status, a minimum score of 35.5 to 23.6 was required for biotechnology. The cut-offs for life science (botany and zoology) ranged from 33.9 to 22.5.

14:48 PM

GATE 2023 Live Updates: 2022's Toppers List

Rank 1 in Mechanical: Nikhil Kumar Saha

Rank 1 in Electrical: Gaurav Kumar

Rank 1 in Computer Science: Abhinav Garg

Rank 1 in Instrumentation: Machelra Pranith Kumar

Rank 1 in Production: Sourabh Patel

Rank 1 in Electronics: Siddhart Sabhaarwal

13:41 PM

GATE 2023 Live Updates: Here Is How You Can Calculate Scores Via Answer Key

Applicants can estimate their likely results using the GATE 2023 answer key. According to the scoring system, every question is worth one or two marks. The section of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be penalised one mark. The questions of the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) will not be subject to negative marking. One-mark questions will subtract one-third of the marks for each erroneous response, and two-mark questions will subtract two-thirds of the marks for each incorrect answer.

12:59 PM

GATE 2023 Result: Evaluation Process

Since the difficulty level of the GATE papers conducted in two different slots may have varied, the conducting institute uses the normalisation of marks for impartial evaluation of the exam.

12:08 PM

GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: Date And Time

GATE 2023 Result Date: March 16

GATE 2023 Result time: After 4 pm

12:05 PM

GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: Exam Dates

The GATE exams 2023 were conducted on February 4, 5, 12, and 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations are now waiting for the result to be announced.

11:48 AM

GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: Credentials Required

To download the GATE result, candidates will be required to enter their registration ID/email address/enrollment ID and password at the official portal.

11:41 AM

GATE Result Live: Scorecard Will Be Valid For 3 Years

GATE scorecard 2023 will be valid for three years starting on the day the results were announced, which is right now. If GATE candidates take the exam twice to raise their results, they can choose to use either of those scores when applying to the targeted institution.

11:38 AM

GATE Today Live: Here's How To Check GATE Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2: Login by entering your email ID or enrolment number and password.
Step 3: Download the GATE 2023 result.
Step 4: Take a printout of the IIT GATE result for further use.

11:27 AM

GATE Result Today: IITs And IISc Which Will Provide Admission Based On GATE Scores

— IISc Bangalore

— IIT Madras

— IIT Bombay

— IIT Tirupati

— IIT Kharagpur

— IIT Kanpur

— IIT Delhi

— IIT Hyderabad

— IIT (BHU) Varanasi

— IIT Roorkee

— IIT Guwahati

— IIT Indore

— IIT Dhanbad

— IIT Mandi

— IIT Ropar

— IIT Goa

— IIT Bhubaneswar

— IIT Patna

— IIT Jodhpur

— IIT Jammu

— IIT Bhilai

— IIT Palakkad

11:19 AM

GATE 2023 Live: Details On The Scorecard

- Registration number,

- Name of the candidate

- Name of the examination paper,

- GATE score out of 1,000,

- GATE marks out of 100,

- All India rank,

- Qualifying marks for each paper.

11:17 AM

GATE Result 2023 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Along With Result

Along with results, IIT Kanpur is also expected to publish the final answer key. 

11:12 AM

Gate Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference

11:04 AM

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release result today

IIT Kanpur will announce the results for GATE 2023 today, after 4 pm. 

