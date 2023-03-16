Live Updates | GATE 2023 Result (DECLARED): IIT Kanpur GATE Result OUT At gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Direct Link, Topper's List
GATE 2023 Result (OUT) Live Updates: Gate 2023 result will be out today at 4 PM. The exam was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
GATE 2023 Result (OUT) Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results today, March 16 at 4 PM. The GATE result can be downloaded from the candidates portal. GATE scorecard 2023 will be available on March 21 at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes. Once the GATE Result is released, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to check the same. The answer key has already been released by IIT Kanpur on February 21, 2023. Candidates were given time till February 25, 2023 to raise objections against it.
The cut off will also be released along with the result. Cut off will be determined on the basis of the cumulative scores secured by the candidates, the total number of candidates and the seats availability etc. The final answer key and results will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023.
GATE Result Live Updates 2023: Qualifying Cut-Off
The GATE cut-off 2023 marks are the minimum marks that are required to qualify for the exam. The cut-off marks will be different for all 29 subjects.
GATE Result 2023 DECLARED
GATE 2023 Live Updates: Result Anytime Now
The Indian Institute for Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today, March 16. As per the official website, it will be released after 4 PM on gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE 2023 Live Updates: Last Year's Cut Off
Last year, the qualifying cut-offs for GATE metallurgical engineering spanned between 46.2 to 30.8, depending on the reservation categories. The cut-off range for engineering sciences (fluid mechanics/thermodynamics) was 40.3 to 26.8. The cutoff range for those interested in textile engineering and fibre science was 36.8 to 25.6. Depending on reservation status, a minimum score of 35.5 to 23.6 was required for biotechnology. The cut-offs for life science (botany and zoology) ranged from 33.9 to 22.5.
GATE 2023 Live Updates: 2022's Toppers List
Rank 1 in Mechanical: Nikhil Kumar Saha
Rank 1 in Electrical: Gaurav Kumar
Rank 1 in Computer Science: Abhinav Garg
Rank 1 in Instrumentation: Machelra Pranith Kumar
Rank 1 in Production: Sourabh Patel
Rank 1 in Electronics: Siddhart Sabhaarwal
GATE 2023 Live Updates: Here Is How You Can Calculate Scores Via Answer Key
Applicants can estimate their likely results using the GATE 2023 answer key. According to the scoring system, every question is worth one or two marks. The section of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be penalised one mark. The questions of the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) will not be subject to negative marking. One-mark questions will subtract one-third of the marks for each erroneous response, and two-mark questions will subtract two-thirds of the marks for each incorrect answer.
GATE 2023 Result: Evaluation Process
Since the difficulty level of the GATE papers conducted in two different slots may have varied, the conducting institute uses the normalisation of marks for impartial evaluation of the exam.
GATE Result Live: Scorecard Will Be Valid For 3 Years
GATE scorecard 2023 will be valid for three years starting on the day the results were announced, which is right now. If GATE candidates take the exam twice to raise their results, they can choose to use either of those scores when applying to the targeted institution.
GATE Today Live: Here's How To Check GATE Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2: Login by entering your email ID or enrolment number and password.
Step 3: Download the GATE 2023 result.
Step 4: Take a printout of the IIT GATE result for further use.
GATE Result Today: IITs And IISc Which Will Provide Admission Based On GATE Scores
— IISc Bangalore
— IIT Madras
— IIT Bombay
— IIT Tirupati
— IIT Kharagpur
— IIT Kanpur
— IIT Delhi
— IIT Hyderabad
— IIT (BHU) Varanasi
— IIT Roorkee
— IIT Guwahati
— IIT Indore
— IIT Dhanbad
— IIT Mandi
— IIT Ropar
— IIT Goa
— IIT Bhubaneswar
— IIT Patna
— IIT Jodhpur
— IIT Jammu
— IIT Bhilai
— IIT Palakkad
GATE Result 2023 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Along With Result
Along with results, IIT Kanpur is also expected to publish the final answer key.
