JEE ADVANCED RESULT 2023

Live| JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT To Declare Results Today At 10 AM, Check Latest Updates

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Live Updates:  IIT Guwahati will announce the JEE Advanced Result on the official website jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am today, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:00 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Update: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Result 2023 today on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official schedule, IIT Guwahati will announce the JEE Advanced 2023 results at 10 am today, June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for he JEE Advanced exam will be able to check scorecards on the official website from 10 am onwards. 

Along with the JEE Advanced 2023 scorecards, IIT will also release the final answer key for the JEE Advanced exam on the official website -  jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced exam on June 4, 2023

18 June 2023
07:54 AM

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: Official Website To Check Scorecard

Once released candidates will be able to check and download their JEE Advanced Result 2023 from the official website -  jeeadv.ac.in. This year the JEE Advanced exam 2023 was conducted by IIT Guwahati on June 4.

07:48 AM

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Udpates

JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be declared today on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am. Candidates will be able to check and download their JEE Advanced scorecards from the official website and the DIRECT LINK for same will be provided here.

