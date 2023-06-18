Live| JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT To Declare Results Today At 10 AM, Check Latest Updates

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Update: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Result 2023 today on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official schedule, IIT Guwahati will announce the JEE Advanced 2023 results at 10 am today, June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for he JEE Advanced exam will be able to check scorecards on the official website from 10 am onwards.

Along with the JEE Advanced 2023 scorecards, IIT will also release the final answer key for the JEE Advanced exam on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced exam on June 4, 2023