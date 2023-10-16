LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Alia Bhatt Wears Wedding Saree For 69th National Film Awards

Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Allu Arjun among several celebrities received the National Film awards from President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday. Alia was seen decked up in her ivory wedding saree that was designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi. The actress was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor at the event.



'The Vaccine War' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri accepted the National Award for his film 'The Kashmir Files' on Tuesday, October 17, in Delhi. The filmmaker expressed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him.

Hema Malini, who turned 75 on October 16, hosted a grand bash in Mumbai that was attended by several B-Town celebs including Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and others. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who also attended the birthday bash of Hema Malini, was seen scolding the paps who clicked her pictures.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently got married to Raghav Chadha, took off to the Maldives and shared glimpses from the vacation. The actress clarified that it's an all-girls trip.

