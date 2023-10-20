trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677563
Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' Arrives In Cinemas Today

Oct 20, 2023, 08:29 AM IST
The much-awaited film 'Ganpath: A Hero is Born' marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film pledges to be a visual spectacle that blends high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

In a serious face-off with 'Ganapath', Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaariyan' releases today as well.  The film also stars Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri. 

A star-studded screening was held by the makers of 'Ganapath' last evening in B-town. From Ananya Panday to Kajol, stars ensured to arrive in support of Tiger Shroff and Ganapath. 

20 October 2023
08:10 AM

Ganapath, Yaariyan 2 Release In Cinemas Today

After an extensive promotion, Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' has hit the screens. The film promises  high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score. In an interesting faceoff, Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaariyan 2' also hits the screens. 

