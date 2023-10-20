Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world.

The much-awaited film 'Ganpath: A Hero is Born' marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film pledges to be a visual spectacle that blends high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

In a serious face-off with 'Ganapath', Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaariyan' releases today as well. The film also stars Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri.

A star-studded screening was held by the makers of 'Ganapath' last evening in B-town. From Ananya Panday to Kajol, stars ensured to arrive in support of Tiger Shroff and Ganapath.

