LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Mahira Khan Drops Pic From Wedding With Salim Karim
Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.
Trending Photos
Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who playing the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees', tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Salim Karim in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.
Swadesh Actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' and Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film 'Yodha' will face a Box Office clash as both films are arriving in theatres on December 8, 2023.
A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for the first time for an untitled next. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and has got a new release date. It will be released in theatres on Valentine's Day 2024.
The trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial '12th Fail' starring Perry Chhabra, Sam Mohan, Vikrant Massey, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, has been unveiled by the makers.
Keep coming back to this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.
Swadesh Actress Gayatri Joshi, Husband Meet With Accident In Italy
Actress Gayatri Joshi, who is known for playing the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swadesh', recently met with a major accident in Italy. According to Times Now, the actress and her husband Vikas Oberoi were driving in Sardinia when multiple vehicles collided with each other. The report added that a couple from Switzerland lost their lives in the mishap, which happened during the Sardinia Supercar Tour.
A video of the tragic accident has surfaced online. It shows several luxury cars trying to overtake a campervan. One of the vehicles smashed into it causing multiple collisions.
Bollywood News: Mahira Khan Drops Pics From Wedding
Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and her businessman husband Salim Karim. The two got wed in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. The wedding took place in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. Videos from the wedding were shared by Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan, where the actress can be seen walking down the aisle towards Salim. The groom can be seen wiping his tears as he walks towards her and lifts her veil. The video ends with the two sharing a warm hug.
'TYFC' Screening: Shehnaaz, Bhumi, Tejasswi Stun In Bold Outfits; B-Town Attends
Actor Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Thank You For Coming’ had its grand gala debut at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. The film is all set to release this Friday and makers organised a screening tonight for B-town. Many celebrities showed up in support of the film including Jeetendra, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Shradha Arya, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Komal Pandey, Orry among others. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh.
Spotted: Ram Charan Walks Barefoot At Airport During Ayyappa Deeksha, Wins Hearts
Ram Charan is a great renowned actor and despite his hectic schedule, he has managed to maintain his spiritual practice. He was spotted walking barefoot at Mumbai airport because of Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor was seen exiting the airport with his team. While making his way out of the airport, he greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and namaste. The video is now going viral on social media.
Anupama: Rupali Ganguly Shares Emotional Note As Sagar Parekh Bids Adieu To The Show
In a bittersweet twist on Starplus' most popular show "Anupama," Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupam bids a tearful adieu to his on-screen son Samar, one of the show's most cherished characters. Portrayed by the talented actor Sagar Parekh, Samar's exit from the show has left Rupali emotional, and she took to social media to express her heartfelt sentiments.
Tiger Nageswara Rao: Nupur Sanon Opens Up On Working With Ravi Teja
Actor Nupur Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, in which she will be seen opposite south superstar Ravi Teja. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer which received a massive response from fans.Sharing his experience of working with Ravi Teja in the film, Nupur told ANI, “I consider myself lucky. I feel that as an actor he is phenomenal, but I’m very blessed to have known him as a human because he is very humble. His energy is so infectious that you always have to be on your toes to perform in front of him.”
BTS: Jungkook Surprises Indian Fans, Speaks In Hindi
BTS singer Jungkook showered his Indian ‘girlfriends’ aka Desi ARMYs with love and that too in Hindi. The 3D hitmaker was hosting an audio live session on Tuesday evening and expressed his love for the fandom in various languages, one of which was Hindi. The singer said, "Main tum logo se pyaar karta hoon," and netizens are going gaga over it.
Bollywood Buzz: Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao Welcome Baby Girl
Good news!! ‘Bigg Boss 9’ couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira have welcomed their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans with a special post.
Latest Buzz: Mahira Khan Gets A Kiss From Hubby In Wedding Video - Watch
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in the headlines after her wedding pictures with her secret boyfriend Salim Karim surfaced on Sunday. Fans were eagerly waiting for the pictures and today finally their wait came to an end. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture featuring her as the bride and Salim as the groom. In no time the photo went viral and wishes started coming in. In minutes she also shared her wedding video.
Chaava: Vicky-Rashmika To Star In Laxman Utekar's Next
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to collaborate on the big screen in director Laxman Utekar’s next film. Titled ‘Chaava’, the film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. On Tuesday, Maddock Films announced its upcoming slate of theatrical releases in which they shared the release date of ‘Chaava’. Further details about the film are still awaited.
Spotted: Nia Sharma Stuns In Bold Outfit
Popular TV actress Nia Sharma looks chic in a black halter-neck crop top and bell-bottom pants. She totally slayed the bold look and carried it with utmost ease as she posed for the shutterbugs.
Latest News: Uorfi Javed Engaged?
Uorfi Javed turns heads no matter what she wears. She has an unusual style but is the queen of social media. The starlet often dons unique outfits and shares pictures on Instagram, also she gets papped a lot. But, today, she has shocked netizens as a picture of the starlet is going viral where she can be seen with a mystery man.
Dono: Rohan Khurana Opens Up On Working With Sooraj Barjatya
Rohan Khurana has been currently basking in all the adulation that his recent music video 'Manmaani' has been garnering. The charming actor who shall next be seen in Rajshri Productions' next 'Dono,' directed by Avnish Barjatya, shared how enigmatic it was interacting with the legendary Sooraj Barjatya on the sets of 'Dono.'
Kumari Srimathi: 5 Reasons To Watch Nithya Menen's Film
Nithya Menen, who was previously seen playing crackling roles in shows like Modern Love Hyderabad and Breathe: Into the Shadows, is all set to return to Prime Video in the upcoming Telugu original comedy series Kumari Srimathi. Stars from the industry have showered their love and support as well, from actress Keerthy Suresh who launched the teaser on her social media, to audience’s favorite Natural Star Nani unveiling the trailer, and more from filmmakers, Nandini Reddy and Hanu Raghavapudi, who at the special screening peppered praises for the comedy-drama.
Tiger Nageswara Rao's Gripping Trailer Released
Marking his Pan-India debut, Ravi Teja won millions of hearts when the first glimpse of his character was released from his upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', wanting audiences to see more of him. Well, the wait was finally over on Tuesday (October 3) after makers dropped a rip-roaring trailer of the upcoming Telugu-language action thriller film, leaving audiences at the tenterhooks of their seats.
READ FULL REPORT
Rashmika Mandanna's Little Fan Dances To 'Saami Saami'
Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the national crush, is undeniably at the zenith of her career. With several major films in her lineup, the leading actress continues to ascend in the entertainment industry. As her popularity and career trajectory soar, the fervor for her iconic track 'Saami Saami' shows no signs of waning. A recent testament to this phenomenon unfolded when a little girl danced to the actress's famous song, 'Saami Saami' track from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Shares Important Message
Akshay Kumar, who will be seen portraying the role of unsung hero Jaswant Gill in the highly anticipated film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' recently addressed the students of IIT Dhanbad in a virtual interaction. The actor shared his experiences and insights on bringing the legendary real-life hero to the silver screen.
READ FULL REPORT
Richa Chadha Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
Actress Richa Chadha has been basking in the success of his latest release 'Fukrey 3'. The film arrived in cinemas on September 28 and has been performing well at the Box Office. It has crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark and receiving overwhelming response from both critics as well as audience. To celebrate the occasion, Richa visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered her prayers to deity.
Bollywood Update: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets New Release Date
Actor Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to team up for the first time for Dinesh Vijan's untitled next. It was initially slated for a December 8, 2023 release, the film has now been rescheduled to hit the big screen during the Valentine's Day weekend in 2024. According to Pinkvilla, the film is a robot-based romantic comedy. Shahid, who plays a scientist in the film, falls in love with a robot, he creates.
SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON FILM BLOCKS VALENTINE WEEK 2024… #JioStudios and #DineshVijan announce the release date of the upcoming film, starring #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon [not titled yet]: 9 Feb 2024.
Also features #Dharmendra and #DimpleKapadia… Directed by #AmitJoshi… pic.twitter.com/aFtu9DeA53
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023
Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' OTT Date Announced
'OMG 2', a satirical comedy-drama film, written and directed by Amit Rai, is all set for OTT streaming. The film will premiere on Netflix on October 8, 2023. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar in lead roles, the film is the spiritual sequel to 2012 released 'OMG – Oh My God!'
Bollywood Update: Merry Christmas Vs Yodha This December
Actress Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas', which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, is all set for release on December 8, 2023. However, the film will face a clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film 'Yodha' which is also releasing on the same date. 'Yodha' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Bollywood News Live: 12th Fail Trailer Out
The trailer for director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial '12th Fail' was unveiled on October 3. The film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist's journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
READ FULL REPORT
Bollywood News: Fukrey 3 Performs Excellent At Box Office
Excel Entertainment's latest film 'Fukrey 3' starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi has been performing well at the ticket windows. The film collected Rs 11.69 crore at the Box Office, taking its total collection to Rs 55.17 crore on domestic level.
Bollywood News: Saba Azad Reacts To Getting Trolled For Dating Hrithik Roshan
Actress-singer and artist Saba Azad and B-Town's Greek God have been dating each other for more than a year now. The duo made their relationship public last year when they were spotted stepping out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. Since then, Saba has often been subjected to online trolling for dating Hrithik, who is a Bollywood superstar. The actress recently opened up about receiving hate on social media for her personal life, while speaking to India Today. She said, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before."
She continued, "It's taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder 'what did I do to anyone?' 'What did I do to you?' 'I am living my life, you live yours' 'why are you waiting for my blood?'."
Anupam Kher Shares Glimpse Of Ram Mandir's Preparation In Ayodhya
Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a glimpse of the preparations taking place in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor treated fans with a video. Kher was in Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday.
READ FULL REPORT
Bollywood News: Malaika Arora HITS Arjun Kapoor With Elbow
Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who were recently surrounded by break-up rumours, were on Monday snapped together at an event. The two attended the Tennis Premier League season 5 players' auction in Mumbai. The event was attended by several other celebrities.
In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Arjun and Malaika Arora were seen posing together along with actress Sonali Bendre and former Tennis player Sania Mirza.
The viral video begins with Arjun entering the frame to pose with the stars when somebody asks Sania to change her position. She flips her place with Malaika following which Arjun stands behind his ladylove and taunts paparazzi. "Pata hai tum logo ke liye yeh photo accha hai." Upon hearing this, Malaika hits Arjun with her elbow. The video is likely to make their fans elated.
Watch the video here:
Hrithik Roshan Teases First Pic from Fighter Set
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close friendship with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, has collaborated with him for the third time for 'Fighter'. The two have previously worked together in 'Bang Bang' and 'War'. As they work for their next film 'Fighter', Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared an endearing note for Siddharth, while revisiting his film 'Bang Bang'. The film clocked 10 years today and it also marks Hrithik and Siddharth's association.
Sharing a photo with Siddharth, he wrote, "Here’s to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we’re set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!."
Entertainment Latest News: Prabhas Gets 'Slapped' By Female Fan
A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan. The video, which was originally shared online in 2019, showed an fan approaching the actor at an aiport and clicking a selfie with him. However, the fan couldn't control her excitement upon meeting her favourite star and was seen jumping with excitement before finding a place next to Prabhas.
The duo posed for photos. However, just when he was done with the photos, the excited fan couldn't control herself and playfully slapped the actor. Her actions left everyone, including Prabhas in shock.