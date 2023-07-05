10 Tips To Ensure Adequate Nutrition For Urban Women

When it comes to nutrient requirements, it varies with age, gender, physiological status, and physical activity. "Hence, women’s requirements are different than those of men, children, and elders. Also, within themselves, their nutrient requirements vary; for example, a pregnant woman has more needs than a non-pregnant lady, and a woman working at home has lesser requirements than one who works for 8 hours in a factory or in a field. One should first know what kind of a lifestyle you follow and then plan your diet," shares Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali Program, ArogyaWorld.

How To Ensure Adequate Nutrition For Urban Women

Dr Meghana Pasi goes on to give the following tips to ensure correct nutrition for urban women:



1) Try to make every meal a balanced meal: Ensure that each meal has all five food groups: cereals/grains/millets, pulses/dals/legumes, egg/meat/fish, milk/milk products, fruits-vegetables, and healthy fats so that you are able to get the required proteins, carbs, vitamins, minerals, and fibre for the day.

2) Add complex carbs like millets (bajra, jowar, ragi, maize), whole grains, root vegetables, and legumes in place of white rice and maida. These are rich in B-complex vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber which help to keep our heart healthy, regulate blood pressure, prevent cancer, lower the risk of diabetes, and increase immunity.

3) Be a PRO when it comes to your daily protein requirements: We Indians eat a carb-heavy meals and often neglect our proteins. Like men, women too require 0.8gm of protein per kg of their body weight. An expert consensus endorsed by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has revealed that a high-protein meal helps in increased bone mineral mass and reduced incidence of osteoporotic fractures. Vegetarians should include soybean and quinoa along with dals/pulses and dairy products like curd/paneer. Non-vegetarians have more options like fish, meat, chicken and eggs. Have at least three servings of any of these protein sources every day. Also include foods rich in Calcium and Vitamin D, like almonds, green leafy vegetables, figs, fatty fish, milk products, eggs, nuts, and seeds for bone health.

4) Do not skip your breakfast: Any combination of foods that provides a good amount of complex carbs along with proteins and fibre can be called a healthy breakfast which will help to keep you full till lunch. Eggs with milk and oats, idli/dosa with sambar, veg sandwich, dal/paneer paratha, and veg poha/upma are great options.

5) Do not forget your heart-friendly fats: Grab a handful of nuts like almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and sunflower seeds when you are hungry between your meals. Nuts and seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, antioxidants, and minerals which will help to keep your heart healthy.

6) Eat more 'happy foods': Bananas, berries, beans, fish, seeds, dark chocolate, and coconut contain phenolic compounds, antioxidants, and amino acids which help in lowering depression and regulating mood. And we women definitely need these in order to keep our sanity while juggling between home and work.

7) Love the antioxidants: Fruits and vegetables are a powerhouse of vitamins (C, K, E), carotenes, folate, potassium, zinc, magnesium, antioxidants and phytonutrients which help in building our immunity and reduce the risk of diabetes, cancers, and heart disease. Have at least two fruits and 3-4 servings of vegetables every day.

8) Keep healthy snacks handy: As women often spend more time in the kitchen than men, they also tend to eat more snacks than them. Stock your kitchen with ready-to-eat munchies like roasted channa, peanuts, fruits, tender coconut, nuts, chikki, makhana, and curd. These are nutrient-rich and do not require cooking. Further, these healthy options will keep you away from cookies, chips, and namkeens which are high in sugar, salt, and fats.

9) Stay hydrated: Dehydration can cause drowsiness, fatigue, loss of focus, and mood swings. Drink at least 2 litres of water every day: One bottle before lunch and one after lunch till dinner. Include lassi, buttermilk, green tea, lime juice, and coconut water too.

10) End our day with a cup of turmeric latte: Our ancient haldiwala dudh will not just help you get good sleep but also boosts your immunity



