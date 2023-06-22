Troubled By Belly Fat? 15 Effective Tips To Shed Some Kilos

Reducing abdominal fat has become a popular fitness goal in recent years. It is a dream of many to fit into certain clothes of curtain size and has a toned body to flaunt. In other to achieve that you might have joined several classes or might be advised to do the same. But let's be honest all these yoga classes, aerobics classes, gym, etc won't work if you do not work on your diet and are not regular to your classes or gym. Diet and regular exercise are the key to reducing belly fat.

Belly Fat Leads To These Health Problems -

Diabetes

Heart diseases

Strokes

Liver diseases

Dementia

High blood pressure

Abnormal cholesterol

Breathing problems

Common Causes Of Belly Fat -

Less or no physical exercise

Too much alcohol intake

Eating more than required

Hypothyroidism (when the thyroid gland is not active)

Taking pills like antidepressants, antipsychotics, or birth control

Pregnancy

Unhealthy food intakes like sugary food and trans fat

Menopause

Stress

Disturbed sleep

Smoking

Low intake of protein and fiber

Genetics

Belly fat is really difficult and challenging to lose. But here are some ways to reduce your belly fat

Ways To Reduce Belly Fat -

Diet

A healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables would definitely help with your belly fat reduction journey. Things to keep in while preparing or consuming your food -

Eat more fruits and vegetables as they provide complex carbohydrates, which are healthful and low-calorie alternatives to refined carbohydrates

Eat low calories food as it will help you burn the fat in an easier way

Cut on sugary drinks and food as it plays a major part in increasing belly fat

Eat lean proteins as provide the feeling of being full and are a great alternative to sugary snacks. It also helps consume less fatty meat

Eat healthy fats like avocadoes, fatty fish, eggs, etc are far more beneficial for your body and help in reducing the overall fat

Include food items like chili pepper, cumin, ginger, lemon, and green tea in your meals as these would help you get rid of the excess fat and increase the metabolism of your body.

Start looking for healthy alternatives for your favorite dishes

Daily exercise

You must include the physical activity of your choice and convince as daily physical activity and diet go hand in hand while reducing belly fat. Only following a diet would never help you to lose belly fat. You could do these -

Go jogging or walking every day

Go running or cycling daily

Make your own workout, find workouts online, or try cardio.

If you drive to work then switch to public transport

Take stairs instead of a lift

Go swimming, it would be refreshing as well as beneficial

Start meditation or yoga to manage your stress

Getting rid of extra fat from the body, particularly around the belly, can be fulfilled effectively through changing your lifestyle like eating a balanced diet, physical activity, and staying away from junk food desires