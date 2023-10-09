World Mental Health Day: How Online Counseling Is Bridging The Gap For Mental Health In India- Expert Shares All

World Mental Health Day 2023: Online psychological counseling offers a supportive virtual environment for individuals to seek mental health assistance. Through video calls, chats, or emails, trained professionals provide guidance, coping strategies, and empathetic listening, enabling accessible and confidential mental health care from the comfort of one's own space.

Expert offers invaluable insights into how these virtual platforms are bridging gaps in mental health care, extending vital support to individuals across the nation who are seeking solace and understanding.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Sandeepa Kaur- Licensed Clinical Psychologist talks about how online therapy is enabling people to seek help for mental health concerns in India and also removing the stigma around seeking therapy for wellness and health.

What impact has online therapy had on an individual's mental well-being in India?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, online therapy became a crucial resource for individuals in India and around the world, offering a safe and socially distanced way to address mental health challenges. Now it has become a new normal.

Online therapy has had a significant impact on individuals' mental well-being in India, primarily by increasing accessibility to mental health services, especially for those residing in remote areas or those with physical disabilities who may have difficulty accessing in-person services. Online therapy platforms can provide services in multiple languages, catering to the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

While online therapy has made significant strides in improving mental well-being in India, it's important to acknowledge that it may not be suitable for everyone, and some individuals may still prefer or require in-person therapy.

How has the virtual setting influenced the comfort level and openness of individuals seeking mental health support in India?

The virtual setting of online therapy has influenced the comfort level and openness of individuals seeking mental health support in India in several ways, often in comparison to traditional in-person sessions.

Online therapy allows individuals to seek help discreetly from the comfort of their homes, reducing the fear of judgment and stigma associated with visiting a mental health clinic in person. This anonymity can make people feel more comfortable discussing their concerns openly.

It is, however, important to note that the effectiveness of online therapy varies from person to person, and some individuals may still prefer traditional in-person sessions.

What innovative approaches or technologies are being employed in online counseling?

Given that WhatsApp is highly popular in India, many of my clients express a preference for conducting therapy sessions through this platform. In addition to WhatsApp, other commonly used platforms include Zoom and Google Meet.

Through these channels, clients not only engage in therapeutic discussions but also receive valuable psychoeducational materials, questionnaire, worksheets, and resources that supplement their mental health journey.

Have you noticed any specific patterns or preferences among the Indian population when it comes to choosing online counseling?

Indian preferences for online counseling are reshaping mental health care. Online services provide privacy, combat stigma, suit busy urban lifestyles, align with the tech-savvy younger generation, cater to linguistic diversity, and offer specialized expertise, enhancing access and overall mental health experiences.

These preferences are transforming the landscape of mental health care in India. They're expanding access, eradicating stigma, driving innovation in user-friendly apps, AI interventions, and culturally sensitive content. Furthermore, they're nurturing online support communities and enabling professionals to reach a broader audience.

Could you share a more straightforward steps to access online therapy in India?

Individuals in India can easily access and initiate online therapy by following these straightforward steps to ensure a smooth and efficient process: