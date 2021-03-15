Batla House encounter 2008: Delhi court to pronounce verdict today

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday (March 15) will pronounce its decision in the case related to 2008 Batla House encounter. The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, one of the accused in the Batla House encounter, who was arrested a decade later in February 2018.

The convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, terrorist, is facing charges of intentionally caused the murder of encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said, it was "duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused the murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official."

Additional public prosecutor AT Ansari will be representing the Delhi Police and advocate MS Khan is representing the accused Ariz Khan during trial proceedings.

As per the police claim, Ariz was present at Batla House, along with four of his acquaintances others, in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on September 19, 2008, where the encounter took place. During the encounter, two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed, while the other two were arrested after a long chase which lasted for years.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts occurred in Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Ariz has been convicted under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 302 (murder). He has also been held guilty under 307 (attempt to murder), 174(a) (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) 34 (criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.