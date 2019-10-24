Live: Amit Shah reaches BJP office in Delhi, PM Modi to arrive shortly

NEW DELHI: JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that Haryana wants a change and his party will bring it. Chautala said that he will meet the newly-elected MLAs of his party tomorrow and then decide the future course of action. Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader BS Hooda earlier invited all non-BJP parties to join hands to form government in the state as trends showed the ruling BJP losing its grip on the state. Ahead of that, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala reportedly tendered his resignation to the BJP top brass over his party's dismal performance in the assembly elections 2019. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also summoned to Delhi by the BJP high command for consultations as no party appeared to get an absolute majority to form government in the state even after several rounds of counting on Thursday.

In Haryana, Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP and Dushyant Chautala's JJP emerged as a ''kingmaker'' in the keenly-contested assembly elections here. Reacting to the trends, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala expressed confidence that his party will change the political landscape of the state post the assembly elections, counting for which is currently underway. Khattar-led saffron party is believed to have faced the wrath of Jats in Haryana in this assembly election for overlooking the problems faced by the state's farmers and rising unemployment among youths here. Importantly, these were the first major elections after the BJP retained power in the Lok Sabha polls in May, winning 303 seats of the 543.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance are poised to retain power in the 288-member House and the alliance is currently leading on 159 seats, the Congress-NCP alliance in 101 seats. Other parties are up in 28 seats at the moment.

Votes are also being counted for the by-elections held in 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The bypoll for these seats were held on October 21 (Monday). In the recent assembly election, the two states witnessed a slump in the voter turnout this time as compared to 2014. The estimated voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.26% as compared to 63.08% in 2014. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 65 per cent as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The overall estimated voter turnout in both the states was 62.49%.

In 2014, the BJP and the Sena had won 122 seats and 63 seats in, respectively, followed by 42 and 41 seats by the Congress and the NCP in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. All four parties had contested independently in the previous Assembly polls. In Haryana, the BJP had won 47 followed by INLD's 19 and 15 of the Congress in the 90-seat assembly.

Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

Political parties in fray in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019:

This time, the main parties in the fray are the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Vidhan Sabha election in Maharashtra is a battle of two alliances -- the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other. Several smaller parties have allied themselves with either of these two groups.

Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance), the ruling combine, also includes Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana. Similarly, the Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, People's Republican Party and the Samajwadi Party are with Congress-NCP in the Maha-Aghadi camp.

The Haryana assembly elections are important because they were held just five months after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP swept entire North India. In Haryana, the BJP won all the nine Lok Sabha seats, as it did it in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In Haryana, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to the state's dominant Jat community to vote for Congress which promised to address farm distress and unemployment if voted to power, the BJP's campaign focused mostly on nationalistic issues, such as the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the Balakot strikes, and on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charisma.

In the 2014 Haryana assembly election, the BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member assembly, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 19 seats, the Congress won 15 seats, while Others won 9 seats.

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 have made waves on two counts. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election - Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. Secondly, neither the party founder Bal Thackeray nor his son Uddhav held any constitutional post. Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. The state boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters, of which the number of service voters stands at around 1.17 lakh.

