Live: Amit Shah reaches BJP office in Delhi, PM Modi to arrive shortly

24 October 2019, 18:28 PM
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president J P Nadda reach BJP office to discuss Assembly election results in Maharashtra and Haryana. PM Modi to arrive shortly.
24 October 2019, 18:16 PM
Independent MLA Gopal Kanda is in touch with BJP, may support the party in Haryana: Sources
24 October 2019, 17:44 PM
Dhiraj Deshmukh of Congress defeats NOTA in Latur Rural. Perhaps the first such case in India. He bagged 1,31,321votes, NOTA got 26,811 and SS-BJP loses deposit by getting just 13,113 votes. His victory margin is 1 lakh 5 thousand votes.
24 October 2019, 17:27 PM
JJP may support BJP in Haryana, hints Dushyant Chautala
24 October 2019, 17:15 PM
Mandate is against the current govt of Haryana, & all parties should come together to form a strong government whether it's JJP, BSP, INLD or independent candidates: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
24 October 2019, 17:14 PM
15 independent MLAs have contacted me and they are ready to come with us. Others may also come but these 15 will come with us. Most of them are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
24 October 2019, 17:14 PM
Two results are shocking for us - Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency. Our 6 ministers have lost, we will find out reasons tomorrow onward. Today's the day to celebrate our victory and let us do that: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
24 October 2019, 16:37 PM
On being asked about who will be the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray says the BJP-Sena alliance had agreed on '50-50 seat-sharing formula' before the assembly election. "I want to take my party forward," he says.
24 October 2019, 16:35 PM
"Shiv Sena and the BJP will now be able to form the government in Maharashtra," says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding that democracy is still alive. The trends till now suggest that the alliance is set to win 166 out of the 288 seats.
24 October 2019, 16:25 PM
PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet and address the party workers at the party headquarters this evening. BJP Parliamentary Board will also meet at the party headquarters today, says ANI.
24 October 2019, 16:07 PM
Counting of slips from a VVPAT is underway. As soon as I get the certificate, I'll discuss with everyone, hold a meeting with MLAs tomorrow and decide the future course of action. It's too early to say anything. I believe that the state wants a change and JJP will bring it, says JJP chief Dushyant Chautala.
24 October 2019, 16:05 PM
I appreciate the trust and the faith and express absolute gratitude to people of Maharashtra for showing this faith in us, says Supriya Sule.
24 October 2019, 16:03 PM
Today, the country is stressing is about the economy, unemployment, price rise, farmers' issue being big challenges. Core issues are being left out. This mandate clearly tells you that people want somebody who will deliver superior results, says NCP's Supriya Sule
24 October 2019, 16:02 PM
Result declared for byelection to Bijepur seat of Odisha. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party wins the lone seat for which by-polls were held in the state.
24 October 2019, 15:59 PM
Key to power in JJP's hands now, says former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar.
24 October 2019, 15:53 PM
I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased, says Congress general secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raebareli.
24 October 2019, 15:44 PM
I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raebareli
24 October 2019, 15:37 PM
I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that's why they vote for the party, says Babita Phogat, BJP candidate from Dadri
24 October 2019, 15:34 PM
BJP's Haryana chief Subhash Barala says that he has not resigned from his post and that the news of his resignation is a rumour.
24 October 2019, 15:34 PM
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil wins from Kothrud.
24 October 2019, 14:53 PM
Chhattisgarh: Congress party wins the lone seat for which byelection was held in Chitrakote.
24 October 2019, 14:50 PM
Maharashtra: As of now, BJP and allies have won BJP and allies have won 8 seats and are leading on 157; Congress and allies leading on 92 and have won 7, while others are leading on 25 seats.
Haryana: BJP has won 15 seats and is leading on 25; Congress has won 8 and is leading on 24, while Others, including JJP, have won 14 and are leading on 4 seats.
24 October 2019, 14:43 PM
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala wins from Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana; Tik-tok star Sonali Phogat lost Adampur seat to three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Congress.
24 October 2019, 14:39 PM
In Haryana, BJP is leading on 39 seats, Congress on 33 seats out of the total 90 seats in the state, as per the EC data.
24 October 2019, 14:38 PM
BJP has won 5 seats and leading in 97 constituencies, Shiv Sena has won 5 and leading in 55 constituencies; NCP has won 1 and leading in 54 constituencies and Indian National Congress is leading in 44, as per the EC official trends for Maharashtra.
24 October 2019, 14:35 PM
Congress leader DS Hooda alleges the BJP is trying to pressurise independent candidates and appeals to the Election Commission to look into the issue.
24 October 2019, 14:33 PM
Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi lost to Jannayak Janta Party rival Ram Karan from the Shahbad reserved constituency today. Bedi lost by a margin of 37,127 votes to the JJP candidate, as per the result declared by the Election Commission.
24 October 2019, 14:31 PM
Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena scion and the first member of the Thackeray clan to have contested in elections since the party's inception in the early 60s, has won in Worli by a good margin of votes. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Ajay Choudhary has also won by a margin of 39,337 votes in Shivadi constituency.
24 October 2019, 14:03 PM
NCP-Congress and other allies will decide together the future course of action. We will not go with Shiv Sena, says Sharad Pawar
24 October 2019, 14:01 PM
We will soon hold a meeting to discuss certain things about the elections with our supporters and decide our future course of action. We have tried to perform to the best of our abilities, says NCP chief.
24 October 2019, 14:00 PM
The Opposition has worked hard and all members of Congress-NCP and allies have delivered and given their best. I thank them all. Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed to a cause and we thank people for the love they showed, says NCP chief.
24 October 2019, 13:59 PM
One important thing to see is that people who left us, have not been accepted. Defections have not worked in favour of those who left: Sharad Pawar
24 October 2019, 13:57 PM
NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes a dig at BJP, says Maharashtra voters have rejected ruling party's ‘abki baar, 200 paar’ slogan. ''People of Maharashtra have rejected BJP's slogan of 'Abki Baar, 200 paar'. The NCP humbly accepts the mandate given by the people. NCP-Congress workers supported each other in this assembly election,'' the NCP chief said.
24 October 2019, 13:46 PM
The Congress workers have worked at the grassroot level in Haryana in the past five years. Today's results are a reflection of their hard work: Kumari Selja, in-charge of Congress party in Haryana.
24 October 2019, 13:32 PM
The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD and independents to come together to form a strong government in Haryana. I assure that each one will be respected and given a respectable position: BS Hooda in Rohtak
24 October 2019, 13:19 PM
Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader invited all non-BJP parties to join hands to form government in the state. ''The people of Haryana have given a big mandate against BJP's alleged misrule in Haryana. I invite all non-BJP parties to come together to form the next government in Haryana,'' Hooda said.
24 October 2019, 13:14 PM
Celebrations are currently underway at BJP state office in Mumbai as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looks set to form next government in Maharashtra.
24 October 2019, 13:03 PM
Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala tenders resignation over party's dismal performance in state assembly election 2019, says sources. He was also the BJP candidate from Tohana constituency.
24 October 2019, 12:58 PM
Through this election, DMK chief MK Stalin wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics and many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on AIADMK leading in assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.
24 October 2019, 12:55 PM
Kerala: Result declared for byelection in Konni; Advocate KU Jenish Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist) wins with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 byelections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu.
24 October 2019, 12:52 PM
Arunachal Pradesh assembly bypoll: Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins.
24 October 2019, 12:40 PM
BJP candidate Babita Phogat is leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency in Haryana.
24 October 2019, 12:24 PM
At 12.20 pm, the BJP is leading on 41 seats, Congress in 30, INLD 2, the 'kingmaker' JJP in 11, Others 6 in the 90-seat Haryana assembly.
24 October 2019, 12:20 PM
Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader BS Hooda is likely to address a press conference at around 1 pm today. Hooda is also likely to meet the Congress top brass in Delhi tomorrow.
24 October 2019, 12:10 PM
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala denies reports about Congress offering CM post to him, says, ''I have not had any discussions with anyone. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.''
24 October 2019, 12:08 PM
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja meets party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi
24 October 2019, 12:04 PM
Maharashtra: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis is leading over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Deshmukh by 5,103 votes in Nagpur-South West seat; state BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil leading over MNS rival Kishore Shinde by 10,086 votes in Kothrud; BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leading over his Congress rival Suresh Thorat by 26,724 votes in Shirdi; NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar leading over Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP by 49,851 votes in Baramati; BJP minister Pankaja Munde trailing behind estranged cousin and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde by 20,981 votes in Parli; Former chief minister Ashok Chavan leading over Shrinivas Gorthekar of the BJP by 16,900 votes in Bhokar; former CM Prithviraj Chavan of the Congress leading over BJP's Atul Bhosale by 1,735 votes in Karad-South; BJP candidate Harshvardhan Patil, who quit the Congress ahead of the polls, was trailing behind NCP MLA Dattatraya Bharne by 3,670 votes in Indapur; Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray is leading from Worli constituency.
24 October 2019, 11:48 AM
I am going to meet Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula: Sanjay Raut.
24 October 2019, 11:46 AM
Sikkim Assembly byelection: BJP wins Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly seat.
24 October 2019, 11:44 AM
Jannayak Janata Party workers in Jind celebrate as their party leads on 11 assembly seats in Haryana.
