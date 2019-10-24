close

Live: Amit Shah reaches BJP office in Delhi, PM Modi to arrive shortly

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that Haryana wants a change and his party will bring it. Chautala said that he will meet the newly-elected MLAs of his party tomorrow and then decide the future course of action. Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader BS Hooda earlier invited all non-BJP parties to join hands to form government in the state as trends showed the ruling BJP losing its grip on the state.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 18:29
NEW DELHI: JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that Haryana wants a change and his party will bring it. Chautala said that he will meet the newly-elected MLAs of his party tomorrow and then decide the future course of action. Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader BS Hooda earlier invited all non-BJP parties to join hands to form government in the state as trends showed the ruling BJP losing its grip on the state. Ahead of that, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala reportedly tendered his resignation to the BJP top brass over his party's dismal performance in the assembly elections 2019. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also summoned to Delhi by the BJP high command for consultations as no party appeared to get an absolute majority to form government in the state even after several rounds of counting on Thursday.

In Haryana, Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP and Dushyant Chautala's JJP emerged as a ''kingmaker'' in the keenly-contested assembly elections here. Reacting to the trends, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala expressed confidence that his party will change the political landscape of the state post the assembly elections, counting for which is currently underway. Khattar-led saffron party is believed to have faced the wrath of Jats in Haryana in this assembly election for overlooking the problems faced by the state's farmers and rising unemployment among youths here. Importantly, these were the first major elections after the BJP retained power in the Lok Sabha polls in May, winning 303 seats of the 543.

Tap For Live Updates On Maharashtra, Haryana State Assembly Election Results 2019 | Check Byelection Results, Trends And List Of Winners 

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance are poised to retain power in the 288-member House and the alliance is currently leading on 159 seats, the Congress-NCP alliance in 101 seats. Other parties are up in 28 seats at the moment.  

Votes are also being counted for the by-elections held in 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The bypoll for these seats were held on October 21 (Monday). In the recent assembly election, the two states witnessed a slump in the voter turnout this time as compared to 2014. The estimated voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.26% as compared to 63.08% in 2014. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 65 per cent as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The overall estimated voter turnout in both the states was 62.49%.

In 2014, the BJP and the Sena had won 122 seats and 63 seats in, respectively, followed by 42 and 41 seats by the Congress and the NCP in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. All four parties had contested independently in the previous Assembly polls. In Haryana, the BJP had won 47 followed by INLD's 19 and 15 of the Congress in the 90-seat assembly.

Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

Political parties in fray in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019:

This time, the main parties in the fray are the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Vidhan Sabha election in Maharashtra is a battle of two alliances -- the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other. Several smaller parties have allied themselves with either of these two groups.

Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance), the ruling combine, also includes Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana. Similarly, the Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, People's Republican Party and the Samajwadi Party are with Congress-NCP in the Maha-Aghadi camp.

The Haryana assembly elections are important because they were held just five months after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP swept entire North India. In Haryana, the BJP won all the nine Lok Sabha seats, as it did it in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In Haryana, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to the state's dominant Jat community to vote for Congress which promised to address farm distress and unemployment if voted to power, the BJP's campaign focused mostly on nationalistic issues, such as the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the Balakot strikes, and on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charisma.

In the 2014 Haryana assembly election, the BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member assembly, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 19 seats, the Congress won 15 seats, while Others won 9 seats.

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 have made waves on two counts. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election - Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. Secondly, neither the party founder Bal Thackeray nor his son Uddhav held any constitutional post. Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. The state boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters, of which the number of service voters stands at around 1.17 lakh.

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates: 

24 October 2019, 18:28 PM

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president J P Nadda reach BJP office to discuss Assembly election results in Maharashtra and Haryana. PM Modi to arrive shortly.

 

24 October 2019, 18:16 PM

Independent MLA Gopal Kanda is in touch with BJP, may support the party in Haryana: Sources

 

24 October 2019, 17:44 PM

Dhiraj Deshmukh of Congress defeats NOTA in Latur Rural. Perhaps the first such case in India. He bagged 1,31,321votes, NOTA got 26,811 and SS-BJP loses deposit by getting just 13,113 votes. His victory margin is 1 lakh 5 thousand votes. 

24 October 2019, 17:27 PM

JJP may support BJP in Haryana, hints Dushyant Chautala

 

24 October 2019, 17:15 PM

Mandate is against the current govt of Haryana, & all parties should come together to form a strong government whether it's JJP, BSP, INLD or independent candidates: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

24 October 2019, 17:14 PM

15 independent MLAs have contacted me and they are ready to come with us. Others may also come but these 15 will come with us. Most of them are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

24 October 2019, 17:14 PM

Two results are shocking for us - Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency. Our 6 ministers have lost, we will find out reasons tomorrow onward. Today's the day to celebrate our victory and let us do that: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

24 October 2019, 16:37 PM

On being asked about who will be the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray says the BJP-Sena alliance had agreed on '50-50 seat-sharing formula' before the assembly election. "I want to take my party forward," he says.

24 October 2019, 16:35 PM

"Shiv Sena and the BJP will now be able to form the government in Maharashtra," says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding that democracy is still alive. The trends till now suggest that the alliance is set to win 166 out of the 288 seats. 

24 October 2019, 16:25 PM

PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet and address the party workers at the party headquarters this evening. BJP Parliamentary Board will also meet at the party headquarters today, says ANI.

24 October 2019, 16:07 PM

Counting of slips from a VVPAT is underway. As soon as I get the certificate, I'll discuss with everyone, hold a meeting with MLAs tomorrow and decide the future course of action. It's too early to say anything. I believe that the state wants a change and JJP will bring it, says JJP chief Dushyant Chautala.

24 October 2019, 16:05 PM

I appreciate the trust and the faith and express absolute gratitude to people of Maharashtra for showing this faith in us, says Supriya Sule.

24 October 2019, 16:03 PM

Today, the country is stressing is about the economy, unemployment, price rise, farmers' issue being big challenges. Core issues are being left out. This mandate clearly tells you that people want somebody who will deliver superior results, says NCP's Supriya Sule 

24 October 2019, 16:02 PM

Result declared for byelection to Bijepur seat of Odisha. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party wins the lone seat for which by-polls were held in the state.

24 October 2019, 15:59 PM

Key to power in JJP's hands now, says former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar. 

24 October 2019, 15:53 PM

I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased, says Congress general secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raebareli.

 

24 October 2019, 15:44 PM

I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raebareli

24 October 2019, 15:37 PM

I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that's why they vote for the party, says Babita Phogat, BJP candidate from Dadri

24 October 2019, 15:34 PM

BJP's Haryana chief Subhash Barala says that he has not resigned from his post and that the news of his resignation is a rumour.

24 October 2019, 15:34 PM

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil wins from Kothrud.

24 October 2019, 14:53 PM

Chhattisgarh: Congress party wins the lone seat for which byelection was held in Chitrakote.

24 October 2019, 14:50 PM

Maharashtra: As of now, BJP and allies have won BJP and allies have won 8 seats and are leading on 157; Congress and allies leading on 92 and have won 7, while others are leading on 25 seats.

Haryana: BJP has won 15 seats and is leading on 25; Congress has won 8 and is leading on 24, while Others, including JJP, have won 14 and are leading on 4 seats. 

24 October 2019, 14:43 PM

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala wins from Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana; Tik-tok star Sonali Phogat lost Adampur seat to three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Congress. 

24 October 2019, 14:39 PM

In Haryana, BJP is leading on 39 seats, Congress on 33 seats out of the total 90 seats in the state, as per the EC data.

 

24 October 2019, 14:38 PM

BJP has won 5 seats and leading in 97 constituencies, Shiv Sena has won 5 and leading in 55 constituencies; NCP has won 1 and leading in 54 constituencies and Indian National Congress is leading in 44, as per the EC official trends for Maharashtra.

 

24 October 2019, 14:35 PM

Congress leader DS Hooda alleges the BJP is trying to pressurise independent candidates and appeals to the Election Commission to look into the issue.

 

24 October 2019, 14:33 PM

Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi lost to Jannayak Janta Party rival Ram Karan from the Shahbad reserved constituency today. Bedi lost by a margin of 37,127 votes to the JJP candidate, as per the result declared by the Election Commission.

24 October 2019, 14:31 PM

Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena scion and the first member of the Thackeray clan to have contested in elections since the party's inception in the early 60s, has won in Worli by a good margin of votes. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Ajay Choudhary has also won by a margin of 39,337 votes in Shivadi constituency. 

24 October 2019, 14:03 PM

NCP-Congress and other allies will decide together the future course of action. We will not go with Shiv Sena, says Sharad Pawar

24 October 2019, 14:01 PM

We will soon hold a meeting to discuss certain things about the elections with our supporters and decide our future course of action. We have tried to perform to the best of our abilities, says NCP chief. 

24 October 2019, 14:00 PM

The Opposition has worked hard and all members of Congress-NCP and allies have delivered and given their best. I thank them all. Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed to a cause and we thank people for the love they showed, says NCP chief.

24 October 2019, 13:59 PM

One important thing to see is that people who left us, have not been accepted. Defections have not worked in favour of those who left: Sharad Pawar

24 October 2019, 13:57 PM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes a dig at BJP, says Maharashtra voters have rejected ruling party's ‘abki baar, 200 paar’ slogan. ''People of Maharashtra have rejected BJP's slogan of 'Abki Baar, 200 paar'. The NCP humbly accepts the mandate given by the people. NCP-Congress workers supported each other in this assembly election,'' the NCP chief said.

 

24 October 2019, 13:46 PM

The Congress workers have worked at the grassroot level in Haryana in the past five years. Today's results are a reflection of their hard work: Kumari Selja, in-charge of Congress party in Haryana.

24 October 2019, 13:32 PM

The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD and independents to come together to form a strong government in Haryana. I assure that each one will be respected and given a respectable position: BS Hooda in Rohtak 

 

24 October 2019, 13:19 PM

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader invited all non-BJP parties to join hands to form government in the state. ''The people of Haryana have given a big mandate against BJP's alleged misrule in Haryana. I invite all non-BJP parties to come together to form the next government in Haryana,'' Hooda said.

24 October 2019, 13:14 PM

Celebrations are currently underway at BJP state office in Mumbai as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looks set to form next government in Maharashtra. 

 

24 October 2019, 13:03 PM

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala tenders resignation over party's dismal performance in state assembly election 2019, says sources. He was also the BJP candidate from Tohana constituency.

24 October 2019, 12:58 PM

Through this election, DMK chief MK Stalin wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics and many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on AIADMK leading in assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

 

24 October 2019, 12:55 PM

Kerala: Result declared for byelection in Konni; Advocate KU Jenish Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist) wins with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 byelections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu.

24 October 2019, 12:52 PM

Arunachal Pradesh assembly bypoll: Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins.

24 October 2019, 12:40 PM

BJP candidate Babita Phogat is leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency in Haryana.

24 October 2019, 12:24 PM

At 12.20 pm, the BJP is leading on 41 seats, Congress in 30, INLD 2, the 'kingmaker' JJP in 11, Others 6 in the 90-seat Haryana assembly.

24 October 2019, 12:20 PM

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader BS Hooda is likely to address a press conference at around 1 pm today. Hooda is also likely to meet the Congress top brass in Delhi tomorrow.

24 October 2019, 12:10 PM

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala denies reports about Congress offering CM post to him, says, ''I have not had any discussions with anyone. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.''

24 October 2019, 12:08 PM

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja meets party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi 

 

24 October 2019, 12:04 PM

Maharashtra: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis is leading over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Deshmukh by 5,103 votes in Nagpur-South West seat; state BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil leading over MNS rival Kishore Shinde by 10,086 votes in Kothrud; BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leading over his Congress rival Suresh Thorat by 26,724 votes in Shirdi; NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar leading over Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP by 49,851 votes in Baramati; BJP minister Pankaja Munde trailing behind estranged cousin and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde by 20,981 votes in Parli; Former chief minister Ashok Chavan leading over Shrinivas Gorthekar of the BJP by 16,900 votes in Bhokar; former CM Prithviraj Chavan of the Congress leading over BJP's Atul Bhosale by 1,735 votes in Karad-South; BJP candidate Harshvardhan Patil, who quit the Congress ahead of the polls, was trailing behind NCP MLA Dattatraya Bharne by 3,670 votes in Indapur; Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray is leading from Worli constituency.

24 October 2019, 11:48 AM

I am going to meet Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula: Sanjay Raut. 

 

24 October 2019, 11:46 AM

Sikkim Assembly byelection: BJP wins Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly seat.

24 October 2019, 11:44 AM

Jannayak Janata Party workers in Jind celebrate as their party leads on 11 assembly seats in Haryana.

 

Must Watch

PT11M32S

Maharashtra Elections 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance leads in Maharashtra