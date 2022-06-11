हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma comment row

Nupur Sharma comment row: Case registered in connection with Jama Masjid protests

Nupur Sharma comment row: After Friday prayers at Jama Masjid on June 10, protests erupted against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Nupur Sharma comment row: Case registered in connection with Jama Masjid protests
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Police have registered a case in connection with Friday's protest outside Jama Masjid to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday. After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday against the protesters and further investigation is underway.

Nupur Sharma comment row: What happened outside Jama Masjid on Friday?

On Friday, the DCP had said, "Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300."

"Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes and the situation is peaceful. Legal action will be taken in connection with the incident. We have identified some of the miscreants and our teams are working to identify others," Chauhan said.

ALSO READ: 'Nupur Sharma should be hanged', Angry MP from Aurangabad attacks suspended BJP leader

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid says 'nobody knows who the protesters were'

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest, saying "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against such people.

Aftermanth of Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to suspend Sharma and expel Jindal as the party asserted that it respects all religions.

ALSO READ: Nupur Sharma remark row: After West Bengal violence, BJP MP urges Home Minister Amit Shah to take THIS step

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Tags:
Nupur Sharma comment rowNupur Sharma controversyBJPDelhi PoliceJama Masjid protestsDelhi protests
