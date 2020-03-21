Will double pension of elders and widows, says Kejriwal amid COVID-19, Indian Railways to halt 3,700 trains to support Janata Curfew and other top news of March 21, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 21, 2020.

1. Will double pension of elders and widows; free food for people in Delhi night shelters, says CM Kejriwal amid COVID-19

As the curve of the deadly Coronavirus keeps rising in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that it has not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises. During his first-ever digital-only press conference, the CM said that his government will double the pension of elders, widows and differently-abled people for this month. "Rs 4000-5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7," he said. Read more here

2. Indian Railways to halt 3,700 trains to support Janata Curfew against coronavirus COVID-19 - first time in its history

In the wake of the highly contagious coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calls to observe `Janata Curfew` on Sunday (March 22, 2020), the Indian Railways has decided to halt thousands of trains as part of measures to contain the further spread of the deadly virus. According to the Railway Ministry, around 3,700 trains had been cancelled from midnight of March 22 till 10 PM, in line with the Prime Minister's appeal of a day-long curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus. To read more, click here.

3. As huge asteroid nears earth, rumours claim April 2020 will be Armageddon, read NASA's reply here

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has gripped people resulting in the death of more than 11,000 people worldwide, there are people who are talking about the world coming to an end on April 29. These rumours are very active on social media platforms and they are predicting that on April 29 the planet earth will be hit by a giant asteroid which will cause a massive earthquake and destroy the planet. Another theory is that the asteroid will partially hit earth and some countries will be effected. Read NASA's reply here

4. Avoid non-essential travel as Coronavirus COVID-19 positive people found travelling in trains, warns Indian Railways

Indian Railways has cautioned people not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary after several COVID-19 positive passengers were found to be travelling in trains. In a series of tweets on Saturday (March 21, 2020), the Indian Railways said, ''Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens. Citizens are advised to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements.'' Read more here

5. COVID-19: 'Happy to inform that results came back negative', tweets Vasundhara Raje

National Vice President of Bhartiya Janata Party Vasundhara Raje on Saturday (March 21, 2020) took to Twitter to announce that the result of her COVID-19 test has come negative. Former Rajasthan CM said, "After conducting a Covid-19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days." Read more here

6. Your choice can be the difference between life and death, says WHO on coronavirus COVID-19

With more than 210,000 cases reported worldwide and a death toll of 9,000, each day brings a “new and tragic milestone”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make up a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalisation,” Tedros told a virtual press conference. Read here

SPORTS NEWS

7. Coronavirus COVID-19: PV Sindhu, Hima Das, Sania Mirza join WHO's Safe Hands Challenge, watch videos

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently initiated the Safe Hands Challenge on social media in a bid to raise awareness regarding the importance of hygiene and clean hands to fight the novel coronavirus that has shaken the world this year. Many celebrities have taken up the challenge in order to influence people all over the world to follow these safety measures in order to fight COVID-19. Watch here

8. Pakistan's Umar Akmal faces lifetime ban over corruption charges

Wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal has been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board for breaching its two anti-corruption code in two unrelated incidents.

Akmal was found to have breached Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which relates to “Failure to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”. Read more here

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

9. Kangana Ranaut relates to Nirabhaya's mother Asha Devi, says our judicial system is old and unfair

The entire nation felt a breeze of relief on March 20, 2020 when the four convicts in December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5.30 am in the morning. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Nirbhaya's mother hailing the hard work and countless efforts the family made to bring their daughter to justice. Read more here