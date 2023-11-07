Exclusive: Fitness Guru Yash Birla Shares The Best Exercise For A 'Healthy And Long Life', Improving Overall Well-Being

In a world full of fitness gurus and health enthusiasts, believing that physical and mental well-being are the cornerstones of success. Yash Birla, a renowned fitness guru and a true embodiment of vitality, has long been an advocate of the holistic approach to well-being. With unwavering dedication and a commitment to nurturing both body and mind, Birla not only exemplifies the pursuit of a healthier life but also champions the philosophy that running, is a cornerstone of his daily routine.

Speaking exclusively to Zee News English, Yash Birla said, "Overall, running supports a healthy, active lifestyle, increasing longevity and improving overall well-being."

Let's understand from the fitness guru himself all about daily workout routine, with running as a key element, and explore how this simple exercise can contribute to a longer and healthier life.

What are the Benefits of Running?

"Running is a highly effective and accessible form of exercise with numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits," says Mr Birla. It promotes cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart and improving lung capacity, reducing the risk of heart disease. It's an excellent tool for weight management and muscle toning, engaging various muscle groups in the process.

Running also contributes to better bone density and overall bone health. Mentally, it releases endorphins, elevating mood, reducing stress, and combating depression and anxiety. The activity enhances cognitive function and sleep quality, boosts the immune system, and increases energy levels. It promotes better respiratory function and improved metabolism.

Running can be a social activity, fostering a sense of community, and it's time-efficient, requiring minimal equipment. Achieving running goals instils confidence and provides a sense of accomplishment.

How to Include Running in Your Fitness Routine?

Mr Yash Birla explains that a short run of ten to fifteen minutes is a suitable warm-up. Every five to eight minutes, take a break from your run and perform three bodyweight exercises (one for each muscle group) as a mini circuit training. Exercise regimen: 15 repetitions per muscle group in two sets.

Running burns more calories than it takes to maintain a healthy weight. An hour spent running can burn twice as many calories as an hour spent doing weights in the gym. Running can help you break through weight training plateaus so you can reach your weight loss objectives.

What are Common Myths Related to Running and their Corresponding Facts?

Yash Birla says that running is an easy approach to get in shape and enhance your health. Don't let common myths about running stop you from taking up the sport. Here are some myths related to running:

Walking a mile burns the same amount of calories as walking a mile.

Running burns more energy after a workout because it's a high-intensity sport. Because high-intensity workouts demand more oxygen to be consumed, they often burn more calories afterwards than low-intensity activities like strolling.

Running will harm your knees.

Running puts regular strain on your knee joints, but your knees are robust. According to recent research, running may reduce the likelihood of developing knee issues later in life.

Running barefoot is the best way to run.

The advantages of barefoot running have been highlighted in recent publications and fitness guidelines, but there are drawbacks as well. Running barefoot or in shoes can affect your mechanics, but there are other things you need to consider to run safely as well. It can be crucial for you to find a supportive running shoe that fits comfortably and shields your feet.

Keep in mind that fitness is a continuous journey. Celebrate your progress, especially if you're new to exercise or have health concerns. Consult a fitness expert or healthcare provider for a personalized, safe, and effective fitness plan.